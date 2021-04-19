Regal Theaters: Guam Megaplex to open May 14

Guam moviegoers will again have options for where to watch movies on the big screen by the middle of May.

Regal Theaters, on its corporate website, announced that the Regal Guam Megaplex, located at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, will reopen May 14.

GPO General Manager Monte Mesa said Regal Guam Megaplex "is planning to open on May 14 as planned on their corporate website," and is hoping that the Department of Public Health and Social Services approves the company's safety protocol plans with the adjustment to 75% seating capacity per theater room.

When Regal Guam Megaplex reopens, it will be 14 months since it closed because of the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on Guam in March 2020.

Its competitor, Tango Theaters at Micronesia Mall in Dededo, reopened Feb. 15, or 11 months after the pandemic forced it to shut.

But Tango Theaters, mainly as a result of the prolonged closures because of the pandemic, decided to permanently close its theaters at the Agana Shopping Center, after nearly 14 years.

The pandemic has changed the way movies are made and released, as well as how movie theaters operate.

As with movie theaters nationwide, Guam theaters have implemented pandemic health and safety protocols to protect their employees and the viewing public – social distancing, wearing masks and frequent sanitization of surfaces.

Cashless transactions are encouraged, and temperature checks are required prior to entry.