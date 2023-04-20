Key players from airports in the region came together Tuesday morning for an annual meeting to exchange practices, discuss challenges and learn from one another.

During the Aerodrome Certification Workshop, held at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon, representatives from the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Hawaii were all in attendance to share their experiences in recent years.

“We’re all under the jurisdiction of the Honolulu Airport District Office, so this is an opportunity for all the airport managers, safety folks, the (Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting), and police to meet. And we go through what’s been happening with the airports,” John Quinata, executive manager of the Guam International Airport Authority, told The Guam Daily Post.

'Recovery, Resilience, Revitalization'

The workshop is usually held every year. However, with the pandemic, the annual meetings were postponed until this year. With this in mind, the Aerodrome Workshop dubbed this year’s theme, “Recovery, Resilience, Revitalization.”

“We’re going to be learning what are we doing after the pandemic to make sure our airports are safe and secure,” said Quinata. “Each airport is going to be giving out their presentation, and, hopefully, we can get best practices out of those airports, or maybe they are going to be taking best practices out of Guam.”

The Federal Aviation Administration, along with each airport from the region, was scheduled to take the podium to present its “new norm after the pandemic.”

“They’re going to come out with what their challenges are, and maybe how other airports can assist or modify our ways of doing things to accept those challenges,” said Quinata.

During the workshop, the FAA will focus on its new guidelines and what is expected of each airport to receive certification.

“A lot of these airport managers are going to stay, and they’re going to observe the FAA inspect the Guam airport. And what they’re going to do is, the inspectors are going to be looking at this. 'These are the requirements to know our airports are safe.' And then they’ll take that back to their airport to ensure they are certified when the FAA goes out,” said Quinata.

With the guidance of the air terminal manager, Juan Regis, and his experience as an FAA inspector, Quinata said he is confident Guam's airport will receive its certification.

“Once this is completed, all the folks, including ourselves, will take what we learn here and try and implement it in our airports,” said Quinata. “Hopefully that will take us through to the next Aerodrome.”

'How do we make it'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero spoke with airport managers, stressing how important this type of networking and learning opportunity was to each and every island.

“As island nations and territories, we may be isolated out here. We know how the pandemic caused our very fragile economy to be zero. We saw how the pandemic closed our airports. We didn’t close them ourselves, but the fact that travelers weren’t traveling, that force-closed our airports and we saw the decline,” said Leon Guerrero.

According to the governor, the pandemic showed that the islands must develop other means of sustainability, which she hoped would be a topic of discussion for the workshop.

“What do we do as an airport when we are closed? How do we sustain our operations? How do we continue travel safety policies, the procedures, in terms of sustainability? How do we make it so we can recover and become resilient and also revitalize our whole community? Not just for Guam, but for our whole community,” said Leon Guerrero.

The governor said the purpose of these opportunities is to improve the overall quality of life for each and every person.

“We look to some of your ideas and some of the improvements in your standards and practices, in how some of you have taken and addressed the challenges that may be unique to your area, and how we can share those resolutions and solutions to make our lives better,” she said.

Sustainability

Gordon Wong, manager of the Honolulu Airport District Office, shared with participants his framework for the workshop, stating the content would include sustainability strategies for airports, impacts and airport planning to help with recovery, outlook on passenger traffic, safety management systems and airport accreditations.

The Aerodrome Certification Workshop will continue through April 21 at the Westin.