The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council will be hosting a series of meetings on fisheries management in offshore waters of Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and pacific remote island areas.

Unless noted otherwise, meetings for regional stakeholders will be held online. Check the council website for updates.

• American Samoa: Nov. 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m. (SST)

Major agenda items: American Samoa Bottomfish annual catch limits for 2020-2021 and stock rebuilding plan; Reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the American Samoa longline fisheries; advisory panel plans; and American Samoa fishery issues and activities.

• Mariana Archipelago - Guam: Nov. 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (ChST)

Major agenda items: Guam bottomfish stock rebuilding plan; advisory panel plans; and Guam fishery issues and activities.

• Pacific Pelagic Fishery Ecosystem Plan Team: Nov. 19, 1 to 5 p.m. (HST)

Major agenda items: Oceanic whitetip shark report; North Pacific striped marlin rebuilding measures; and reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the Hawaii deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries.

• Hawaii Archipelago: Nov. 20 (F), 9 - 11 a.m. (HST)

Major agenda items: Options for including tori lines in Hawaii longline fishery seabird mitigation measures; Reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the Hawaii deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries; False killer whale take and recovery plans; advisory panel plans; and Hawaii fishery issues and activities.

• Mariana Archipelago - CNMI: Nov. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. (ChST)

Major agenda items: Guam bottomfish stock rebuilding plan; advisory panel plans; and CNMI fishery issues and activities.

• 138th Scientific & Statistical Committee: Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (HST)

Major agenda items: Reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the Hawaii deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries (action item); North Pacific striped marlin catch limits (action item); American Samoa bottomfish acceptable biological catch for fishing year 2021-2022 (action item); and American Samoa and Guam bottomfish rebuilding plans (action items).

• Pelagic & International Standing Committee: Dec. 1, 1 to 3 p.m. (HST)

Major agenda items: North Pacific striped marlin catch and/or effort limits (action item); and reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the Hawaii deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries (action item).

• Executive & Budget Standing Committee: Dec. 1, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. (HST) (4 to 4:30 p.m. closed to public)

Major agenda items: Financial and administrative matters; Council family changes; Litigation update; and Officer election.

• 184th Council Meeting: Dec. 2 - 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (HST)

Host sites: Cliff Pointe, 304 W. O’Brien Drive, Hagåtña, Guam

BRI Bldg., Suite 205, Kopa Di Oru St., Garapan, Saipan, CNMI

Tedi of Samoa Bldg., Suite 208B, Fagatogo Village, AS

Major agenda items: North Pacific striped marlin catch and/or effort limits (action item); Reasonable and prudent measures and/or reasonable and prudent alternatives for the Hawaii deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries (action item); American Samoa bottomfish annual catch limits for fishing year 2021-2022 (action item); and American Samoa and Guam bottomfish rebuilding plans (action items).

