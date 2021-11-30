Cultural leaders from the Micronesian region will come together in a public forum this week to share the most pressing issues and challenges on their islands as well as the traditional wisdom that continues to guide their communities.

The forum is the 4th Biennial Western Pacific Conference on Public Administration and Policy Solutions being hosted by the master of public administration candidates at the University of Guam, in collaboration with the UOG Regional Center for Public Policy, according to the press release.

The conference is open to the public and will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on Zoom.

Register at https://url.uog.edu/WPC2021. For more information, contact Adam Suharto at 671-487-2527 or traditionalperspectives@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.discovertraditionalperspectives.com.

Under the theme “Discover – Traditional Perspectives,” the forum will feature presentations by traditional leaders from Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshalls Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands, with each presentation followed by a moderated discussion.

“This conference will bring our honorable traditional leaders into one virtual platform,” said graduate student Adam Suharto, chairperson of the conference. “It will be a unique opportunity to honor traditional wisdom and be enlightened through their perspectives as we innovate and find ways to better serve our communities.”

The master's program has hosted the Western Pacific Conference every two years since 2015, focusing on the topics of public policy and solutions, improving services for local veterans, decolonization and self-determination, and this year, traditional perspectives, the press release states.

The conference also looks to further the University of Guam’s Platinum Jubilee theme of “Transforming Lives, Advancing Communities” and the university’s strategic initiative to build and strengthen regional partnerships.