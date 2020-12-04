Jason Solatario Brown, a registered Level 1 sex offender, will remain in prison after he denied attempting to get a minor to have sex with him.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to minors before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 4, 2021.

According to the indictment, Brown used a cellphone between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 to persuade, induce and entice an individual under 18 years of age to engage in sexual activity. Brown is also accused of transferring three images of males exposing their genitalia to an individual the defendant believed was 13 years old.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Brown was convicted in 2001 of two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and again in 2006 of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. The male victims were 5 and 14.