The Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding a community testing today but it's only for those who have already registered.

It was announced on Thursday that testing would be capped to 200 people and that registration was required. The press release also noted that registration was full.

"All others who have not registered will be turned away," officials said on Thursday.

The community testing is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-noon. at the Talofofo Gym. ​Registration for this event is now closed. All others who have not registered will be turned away.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people are allowed to be tested per vehicle.

Testing is free and open to the first 200 people who have already pre-registered. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. ​Individuals who have registered are asked to bring an ID, if one is available.