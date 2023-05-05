Registration for GDOE online summer school closes May 12

The school year is coming to a close. Some students will be graduating, and others moving on to the next grade. With this in mind, the Guam Department of Education said it wants to ensure children have the opportunity this summer to get ahead or to catch up.

Classes will be available online for elementary, middle and high school students, who are encouraged to enroll for this year's summer school offering, GDOE announced in a press release.

The program will run from June 5 to July 13.

Registration is ongoing and application forms are available online at tinyurl.com/GDOEsummer2023, or they can be picked up at each student’s respective school.

The online form is fillable and all applications are due to schools no later than Friday, May 12.

As the summer program is conducted online, should a child need a laptop and/or mobile Wi-Fi device, applications are attached to the registration packet.

According to GDOE, the summer programs for elementary and middle school students are designed to supplement regular school year instruction. These classes will allow students who need or would like to spend additional time working on specific skills the chance to refine these subjects, GDOE said in the release.

Classes for high school students, however, are meant for "credit recovery," the school system stated. Those enrolled who want to graduate in the summer or get on track to graduate with their classes, can earn a maximum of 2 credits, 0.5 for each session.