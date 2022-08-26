The Guam Industry Forum 2022 which is scheduled for Nov. 14 to 16 will discuss billions of dollars in Department of Defense projects slated for the next five years, the Guam Post of the Society of American Military Engineers announced in a press release.

SAME Guam Post announced the opening of registration for the three-day event to be held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Speakers and attendees from around the globe will be able to network with U.S. military decision-makers and team up with service providers for local contracts, SAME said in the release.

Attendees at the Guam Industry Forum 2022 will include construction contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers and service providers who will have the opportunity to hear about master planning for military projects in the region and how attendees can take advantage of these opportunities.

The event will be organized by SAME Guam Post, and will be joined by event partners the Guam Contractors Association and the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

The estimated $11 billion in projects over the next five years will be discussed and will include specifics such as the time, size and value of each planned project in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Noel Enriquez, SAME Forum Planning Committee chairman said, “With more than $11 billion in new military and commercial projects slated for the next five years, we thought it was time to host another information-packed event where the U.S. military, the government of Guam and private sector contractors can meet face to face. We welcome local and international businesses of all sizes to take advantage of this chance to meet key decision-makers. We have a lot of exciting topics to cover over these three days.”

According to SAME Guam Post, the lineup of presenters includes officials from the Department of Defense and the government of Guam and private sector subject matter experts. Early bird registration information, event details and the forum’s working agenda are located on the SAME event website at guamindustryforum.com.

“We also opened tiers of sponsorship opportunities for companies to reach our captive audience from the construction industry, U.S. military, service providers and the local government. This is an exciting time, and SAME’s Guam Industry Forum 2022 sponsors will receive great value for their investment,” Enriquez added.

Interested companies can visit guamindustryforum.com to download a sponsorship packet or email SAME.gif22@gmail.com to secure sponsorship.