Less than two weeks after gasoline prices increased on Guam, another hit to the wallet occurred Wednesday.

Regular grade gasoline is now $5.10 a gallon. Premium grade went up to $5.50.

The previous price increase occurred on Oct. 15 when gasoline prices went up by 10 cents a gallon to $4.95 for regular unleaded.

Guam motorists are now paying 71% more for gasoline compared to the price of regular-grade in April 2020, when a gallon of unleaded fuel cost Guam drivers $2.98.

This week's average price of regular-grade gasoline in the nation is 3.83 which is up by $1.24, from a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Guam gasoline price changes for regular grade:

• April 2020: $2.98 for unleaded gasoline.

• May 6, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77.

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10