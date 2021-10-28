Less than two weeks after gasoline prices increased on Guam, another hit to the wallet occurred Wednesday.
Regular grade gasoline is now $5.10 a gallon. Premium grade went up to $5.50.
The previous price increase occurred on Oct. 15 when gasoline prices went up by 10 cents a gallon to $4.95 for regular unleaded.
Guam motorists are now paying 71% more for gasoline compared to the price of regular-grade in April 2020, when a gallon of unleaded fuel cost Guam drivers $2.98.
This week's average price of regular-grade gasoline in the nation is 3.83 which is up by $1.24, from a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Guam gasoline price changes for regular grade:
• April 2020: $2.98 for unleaded gasoline.
• May 6, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.13.
• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.
• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.
• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.
• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.
• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.
• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.
• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.
• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.
• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.
• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.
• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.
• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.
• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.
• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.
• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.
• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77.
• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.
• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.
• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.
• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.
• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10