September is Rehabilitation Awareness Month and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month, marked by a two-part proclamation signing on Friday.

Occupational, physical and speech therapists were recognized for helping those who have lost or temporarily lost certain abilities regain independence and the highest quality of life.

“Each form of rehabilitation serves a unique purpose in helping a person recover, relearn lost skills and, in some cases, find new ways to resume a lifestyle they were once accustomed to and gain strength and mobility,” the proclamation said.

They help people who are recovering from strokes, injuries, surgeries, medical treatments and those experiencing disease, birth defects and genetic disorders.

“I know that there is at least 1 in 3 people that do suffer some kind of disability that makes their living and life a bit of a struggle, and I am really very grateful for all of the professionals that have gone through the professional schooling, the clinical experiencing and now applying those kinds of skills, knowledge and information to help with our individuals that do need support and help in performing again back to some normalcy,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

In the second part of the proclamation signing, NICU Awareness Month was declared to honor those who provide the highest level of care to vulnerable and fragile babies.

“All the expertise and nurses there that provide the support for the babies and even just counseling and being there for the parents, the mother. You know, we get even much more emotional and even much more torn when we see a little tiny baby struggling for their life and how we then go back and make sure our knowledge, our skills … are up to date so we can help bring this little tiny baby back to some recovery and normalcy,” the governor said.

“NICU patients range from extremely premature newborns born as early as 24 weeks weighing as little as 1 pound to post-mature newborns born after 42 weeks with respiratory or multi-organ issues. These fragile patients require longer hospital stays and advanced medical care, which can dramatically increase their chances of survival,” the proclamation stated.

The Guam Memorial Hospital’s NICU team and rehabilitation team, along with the Guam Regional Medical City team, were acknowledged for the support they provide.