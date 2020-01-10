Rehired Port planner's pay backdated years

The Port Authority of Guam backdated eight years of personnel documents that authorized – after the fact – more than $360,000 – in back pay to one of the seven fired Port Authority of Guam employees over an alleged fraudulent workers' compensation claim.

The documents, released to The Guam Daily Post under a Freedom of Information Act request, offer a peek into the financial impact to the government agency as a result of a settlement agreement to reinstate Leonora Leon Guerrero to her job as planner-work coordinator at the government entity that receives federal funds and is funded by the public and ratepayers.

The settlement agreement to reinstate Leon Guerrero was signed Dec. 26, 2019 – less than two weeks after Luis Baza, a former Civil Service Commission commissioner, was hired as deputy general manager at the Port following the resignation of Connie Jo Shinohara. Shinohara had been tasked to determine whether the fired workers should or shouldn’t be reinstated.

Confidential terms

The Dec. 26 agreement, which was authorized by the Port board of directors, states in part: the Port agrees that “the settlement shall remain undisclosed unless and until either party shall in good faith seek enforcement of the settlement agreement or otherwise is obligated to disclose pursuant to law or lawful order.”

The Port’s legal counsel, Joseph McDonald, a former chief prosecutor who pursued the government case against the secret meeting, has told the Post that disclosure could only occur if one of the parties is not complying with settlement terms and the other wanted to enforce those terms.

Under a Freedom of Information Act request, the Port on Thursday released personnel documents giving pay and pay adjustments to Leon Guerrero from 2012 through January 2020. The seven Port workers were fired in the latter part of 2012.

Another one of the seven – controller Jojo Guevara – was awarded almost $400,000 in back pay and reinstated to his job.

The backdated documents, signed by the Port deputy general manager, which are called "notices of personnel action," show the following pay adjustments:

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2012, $38,671 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2013, $40,241 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2014, $41,875 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2015, $43,575 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 1, 2016, $44,724 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2016, $46,540 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Oct. 13, 2017, $48,430 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Sept. 16, 2018, $49,897 a year;

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020effective date Sept. 16, 2019, $51,923 a year; and

• Document dated Jan. 6, 2020, effective date Jan. 6, 2020, job reinstatement $37,162 a year.