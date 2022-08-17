Grandparents, godparents, older siblings and other members of local families can now start applying for the Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan Relative Care Program.

“It provides another source of help to our struggling families in the area of child care,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I'd like for you to take advantage of this program.”

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, the Guam Economic Development Authority and the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Tuesday at Adelup the launch of the grants for relatives to act as child care providers.

It’s the newest part of ongoing initiatives under Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan, which uses granted federal funds to make child care more affordable and accessible for working families on Guam.

Prugråman Pinilan, as it's abbreviated, provides additional support to child care providers, local businesses and nonprofit organizations, expands community education opportunities, encourages job creation and now offers support for family members who care for children in a home setting.

“This is a program coming out of our regular annual grant programs … and is as a result of that passion that we have within our administration to make sure that our children are protected to make sure that we are very much supportive of this program,” Leon Guerrero said. “It's a great help to our community of Guam.”

Each relative care provider will receive $675 a month per child through this program, according to the governor. The maximum set amount for a provider under the program program is $5,000, according to Melanie Mendiola, chief executive officer and administrator of GEDA.

“Thank you again, Governor, for your vision and in creating a holistic program to strengthen the children in the child care industry on the island,” said Mendiola.

Funds received from the program can go toward facilities maintenance, personal protective equipment, or PPE, cleaning and other equipment for health and safety practices, home equipment and supplies and goods and services, as well as mental health services.

GEDA recommends families taking care of special-needs children take advantage of the financial support available through the program.

“So they can use this money to provide any type of specialized training that may be required to be able to serve our kids,” Mendiola said.

Completed applications can be submitted at the GEDA office.

There have been 21 relative care providers who have applied for the program thus far, on the first day of application.

“And we want to very much to push it out to help our people so that they again can be lifted up with some quality of life. It'll help your budget, it'll help your cash flow, it'll help you to be able to have more of your expenses helped by government and public service,” the governor said. “We want to make sure that you are aware and assured that we will continue to help our people in every way we can with the struggles and challenges.”

The last day to apply for the program is Friday, Oct. 14.

For more information, visit investguam.com.