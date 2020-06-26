Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many individuals and families on island who continue their fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, one of the largest community and fundraising events of the year, is making its virtual debut on Saturday.

Tina Noket, American Cancer Society Inc. senior community development manager, said they've worked very closely with the teams as well as with the island's cancer survivors to create an event "that brings us together ... but apart."

"We didn't want to put anyone at risk," she said, noting that many cancer patients' immune systems are suppressed due to their treatments. "This was the best next thing, and still provides the community with a way to participate."

The virtual relay is patterned after the traditional event and will include the Parade of Survivors, the Parade of Teams and music from local artists.

"We have a montage for our survivors, videos from the teams for the parade (and) there will be a virtual luminaria ceremony," she said.

In addition, the community will hear from Gary Reedy, American Cancer Society chief executive officer, and Jeff Klaas, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society West Region.

"Everyone has been so generous, as usual. We know that cancer, even during the COVID time, this doesn't go away," Noket said. She added that the website, which usually remains open for the community 45 days after the event, will remain open until the end of the year.

"We wanted to give as much time to people to participate, we know there were many families who were hit hard but still want to help," she said.

The Relay For Life of Guam will be held on June 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the event website at www.relayforlife.org/guamgu, as well as on KUAM TV8 and the digital platforms of KUAM Communications.