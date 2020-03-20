The crisis surrounding COVID-19 has led to the postponement of the annual Relay for Life event.

Organizers said they "must make informed and practical decisions that keep our constituents safe with minimal disruption to our events and work."

"We know that cancer does not stop, so it is our responsibility to continue to fuel our mission during this challenging time – cancer patients and their families are counting on us," stated Joe Rios, Relay for Life chairman. "We have made this decision to ensure the safety and welfare of all our participants at this time."

Maintaining support

The community can continue to be involved with the mission through online fundraising set up on the event website, the American Cancer Society FUNdraising mobile app and the Raise Your Way fundraising tool.

Relay for Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and many other cancer-related institutions, societies and associations.

For more information, call Rios at 687-7620 or call ACS staff partner Tina Noket at 482-9215.