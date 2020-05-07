Thousands of Guamanians were greeted Wednesday afternoon to Adelup’s announcement that economic relief checks of $1,200 for each adult on Guam could be ready by next week.

Adelup said $107.8 million has been received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for economic impact payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The remaining amount of approximately $27 million is expected to be received soon.

Guam still is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. Two were added Wednesday, raising the total to 151. There were five deaths, 23 active cases and 123 patients who have recovered.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will be releasing more information regarding the economic relief program within the week, officials said.

While there’s some relief, some residents aren’t certain how far that $1,200 will take them. Many, like Judith Pangelinan, have shared frustrations about the delay in getting help for those who haven’t seen a full paycheck since February.

Priscilla, who asked to be identified by her first name only, works for a contractor at the airport and said her hours have been cut since March. She’s been working four-hour shifts three times a week. She’s glad no one has lost their job at her work and said she’s blessed that her oldest son is working and helping with the bills. However, “this isn’t enough to pay for all the bills,” she said.

She said the one-time $1,200 will provide some relief, though. And with a little ingenuity, she hopes they’ll be able to pay some bills and stretch what’s left over for what most officials and private sector representatives have called a long road to recovery.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier this week rolled out the Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao, a plan that provides financial assistance to households making equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level. Recipients must be 18 years or older and have been residents of Guam for at least six months. A household will be paid $300 per eligible person not to exceed $1,200 per household, the governor stated Tuesday.

The governor has said she shares the frustrations of island residents with the delay of federal funds, which is one of the reasons her team rolled out that program.

During a Wednesday morning interview, the governor said her administration has been waiting anxiously for approval of the implementation plan, as well as guidance on how the CARES Act funding could be spent and getting economic impact payments into the hands of island residents.

“This isn’t being said out in the media. Every one of my people here are working hard to get this program going from day one. Dafne (Shimizu) works hard with her people. She had all her processes ready. Her implementation plan was the first one in,” the governor told the Post. “I even had to ask President Trump, can you please just follow up with this? Even the U.S., not all of them are getting their stimulus funds either. But people are not going to accept it because they’re not getting their money.”

The governor said she knows frustration has been growing in the community as some private sector workers are going nearly two months without a paycheck and have been waiting for the economic impact payments and pandemic unemployment aid.

“I know people out there are saying I’m keeping the money. I am hiding the money. I am not doing any of that. What would be my benefit to do that? Zero. And so, all those comments out there are very unfounded. They have nothing to back their comments up. I understand people are angry. They’re frustrated. They’re hurting and struggling out there. I’m very empathetic about all of that,” she said.

“I heard the people’s cry, so I looked at our finances within our local government to see what I can use to at least start and advance this economic injury program which is the tax rebate, $1,200 and $2,400, so I was able to come up with $11 million.”

The governor stressed she cannot use the CARES Act funding to pay for the federal economic impact payments or the pandemic unemployment aid, saying there are rules and regulations and any violation of that would result in a loss of the federal funds.

“If I totally violate any of that, we lose it all. So the thing, yes (I) get beat up in the community. I’m not going to do that because I cannot afford the greater negative consequences and impact of doing that,” said the governor.

The Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao is a local disaster aid program that would utilize $20 million from the federal government under the CARES Act to give grants of $300 to an estimated 55,000 island residents.

This program is in addition to the economic impact checks that are slated to be mailed out as early as next week.

“Now people are complaining that it’s only $300 but again it’s what we can afford to give to the masses of the people. This is like 55,000 people that would get that. That’s going to be in addition to what they’ll be getting (in federal aid). ... They’re not listening. ... This is a local program.”