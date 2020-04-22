Relief checks delayed, expected in May

While more than 6,000 residents have received or will receive federal relief checks through a local advance payment program, the remaining 60,000 or so tax filers on island will have to wait until the first week of May.

The new estimate for the availability of the checks for more than 60,000 tax filers was disclosed in the governor's press briefing Tuesday.

Guam residents stand to gain $134.8 million in federal economic impact funding as part of the CARES Act. The governor first announced the amount in early April.

But before the money can be distributed, a Guam Economic Impact Payment Implementation Plan – which details how checks will be sent out to residents - must be approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu of the Department of Revenue and Taxation submitted the payment plan to the Internal Revenue Service for review about two and a half weeks ago.

It's only after the IRS review that the plan can move forward to the Treasury for final review and approval

After that, the stimulus checks could be released in as early as two weeks, the governor stated in an April 9 letter to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

"Please let me be clear: This timeline is contingent upon approval of the (implementation plan) and we are working tirelessly to get this to our people," Leon Guerrero wrote at that time.

On Tuesday, the governor stated further that stimulus checks can be cut as soon as the federal money comes in.

For now, however, and notwithstanding the governor's indication that federal monies could come in by the first week of May, it is uncertain when the review and approval process will be completed.

The governor said Tuesday that the government of Guam is still waiting for approval of the payment implementation plan. The day before, she said it was her understanding that the plan was under IRS review.

To distribute aid quicker to certain residents, the government instituted an advance payment program using about $11 million in local funding.

Only households earning $10,000 or less a year based on 2018 tax returns are eligible for the advance – totaling about 6,800 checks. The distribution began last week and continues this week. More than 4,000 checks have been issued, the governor said.

Guam's remaining tax filers will receive their one-time COVID-19 economic relief checks once the federal government releases the $134.8 million in economic impact aid to GovGuam.

The stimulus check pays up to $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

Many stateside taxpayers received their COVID-19 relief checks more than a week ago.