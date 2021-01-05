Relief checks in a few weeks

Stimulus check facts Who qualifies? • Individuals with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 a year will be eligible for the full $600 payment. • Reduced checks will go out to individuals making up to $87,000 a year. • Married couples are eligible for a $1,200 check as long as their adjusted gross income is under $150,000 a year. • Reduced checks, on a sliding scale, will go out to married couples who earn up to $174,000. What about children? • Residents will receive an additional $600 for every child under 17. To check on the status of your 2020 EIP Program payment: visit www.myguamtax.com; call 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06; or e-mail guameip@revtax.guam.gov.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Monday the $600 economic impact checks for Guam residents will be paid out "as soon as we get the money from U.S. Treasury."

She said the checks may be released by "the end of January, maybe the beginning of February."

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said they're working with their federal counterparts and have been preparing for the rollout of this second round of economic impact checks but there's a process they have to follow.

“We’re expecting it to be over $100 million,” she said when asked how much Guam is expecting in federal funds, adding that could increase.

They’ve been meeting with the IRS to finalize the agreement, which includes an implementation plan.

Mansapit-Shimizu said the discussions are in the “preliminary stages” though they hope to meet with federal counterparts again this week to move the process along. Once an agreement is ironed out with the IRS and U.S. Treasury, the secretary of Treasury will have to sign off on it. At that point, the federal government sends the money to Guam.

Federal officials, however, are heavily focused on sending out checks to roughly 140 million Americans in the mainland by the Jan. 15 deadline.

The deadline to pay the relief checks for Guam, and other territories that mirror IRS tax codes, according to the new stimulus law, is Sept. 30.

The second economic stimulus plan signed into law by President Donald Trump about a week ago gives $600 to qualifying residents, including children under 17 years of age.

2020 payments

In the last round of stimulus checks, Mansapit-Shimizu said Guam initially received $134 million.

“We had to request an addition when we started to exhaust the funds,” she said.

She added that by the Dec. 31, 2020 deadline to pay out the first round of Economic Impact Payment checks, DRT had processed about $150 million worth of checks.

She said to receive that first round of checks, residents had to file either a tax return by Dec. 15 or a non-filer form by Nov. 21.

Mansapit-Shimizu said those who haven’t received the first EIP payment can check the status on the DRT portal or contact DRT via phone or email.

“Rev and Tax is desiring ... to make payments out to our people,” she said, noting the agency worked hard to build the infrastructure for the first round of checks, which she anticipates will help make this second round much smoother and faster.