Relief checks unlikely to reach homes in early May

The Guam Economic Impact Payment Implementation Plan, which needs federal approval before federal relief money can be distributed to the island, had not been finalized as of May 1, stated Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

That may not bode well for anyone anticipating relief checks within the first week of this month, as the governor had indicated.

When asked whether it was likely or unlikely that checks might be distributed in the first week, Shimizu stated distribution would only begin "after the plan is finalized and approved."

"This is something that we are still working on now," she added.

The first week of the month was the earliest estimated time frame that the checks could reach Guam tax filers.

Notwithstanding any estimates the governor makes, distribution is contingent on the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury completing their review and approval processes for the Guam distribution.

Guam residents stand to gain $134.8 million in federal economic impact funding as part of the CARES Act. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero first announced the amount in early April.

"This is a program which our team has been working very hard on since the passing of the CARES Act – both on the local front to ensure that we are ready to make payments, as well as very closely with our federal counterparts," Shimizu stated. "We're grateful to our federal counterparts for their hard work and we are doing our best to ensure that this program is able to be implemented as soon as possible so that our people can receive the (Economic Impact Payment) moneys that they are in such dire need for at this time."

While the vast majority of Guam tax filers will need to wait for federal approval to take hold of relief funding, thousands of residents have already received their relief checks through a local advance payment program.

More than 7,000 checks amounting to $11 million in local funding were released as of April 24. These checks were only available for tax filers with an income of less than $10,000.

The governor has voiced her own frustrations with the federal process, stating the delays and vagueness with the program is the reason why she instituted advance payments, and added that she has no control over federal actions.