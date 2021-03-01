Relief for Guam, EITC funding included in federal aid package

Local residents and the government of Guam are one step closer to getting a third round of federally funded assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over 75% of Americans support this package and want it passed and enacted – including 60% of Republicans in the country," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the American Rescue Plan. "Families, workers, business leaders, mayors and local leaders, health and faith-based organization are all calling for immediate action."

The legislation has many benefits for Guam, according to Guam's delegate to Congress.

"As projected, extended relief for our unemployed and reduced-hours workers, stimulus for our people, child tax credit refunds for our kids, earned income tax reimbursements, more rental assistance, mortgage assistance, small business assistance, restaurant assistance, local government assistance and more is moving steadily into law," Del. Michael San Nicolas said in a statement.

The island delegate's reference to money earmarked to "mitigate the fiscal effects" of the ongoing public health emergency is key for the local government. Territories will split $4.5 billion from the bill's Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to "replace revenue that was lost, delayed or decreased" as a result of the pandemic. This could bolster the budgets for agencies such as the Guam Visitors Bureau, which saw its operating funds depleted due to a nosedive in hotel occupancy taxes.

"The package allows for more flexibility in the use of direct financial aid to the island – something all 55 governors of the states and territories have advocated for to provide much-needed services to our people," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a media release. The bill also provides more funds for vaccine distribution, which, according to the governor, will help Guam "achieve our goal of reaching herd immunity by Liberation Day."

Another long-standing issue for Guam and other American territories will also be resolved through the legislation. The version passed by the House requires the federal government to pay the earned income tax credit. It's been an unfunded mandate that can cost GovGuam up to $55 million every year. The impact of that local appropriation now being paid by the federal treasury can mean increased investments into schools and Guam Memorial Hospital, affording tax cuts, or as leverage for long-term financing, officials said.