Relief for rising power bills, ‘residential and commercial'

Bill 325-36, legislation to create a power rate credit program, underwent a public hearing Friday, a requirement set forth by Speaker Therese Terlaje before she would call an emergency session to debate the bill.

Lawmakers heard testimony largely in support of the measure, as well as some recommendations.

Jose Chargualaf, a retiree now employed as a community program officer at the Office of the Governor, said he would be in dire financial straits if not for his current employment, telling lawmakers that he was on fixed income as a retiree and that he had accrued significant medical bills while also facing higher utility costs.

He asked senators to pass Bill 325, adding that he "trusts" the governor will not hesitate to sign the measure.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credits to Guam Power Authority residential and commercial customers, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings for five months.

Will this cover residents under master meters?

A letter from the manager of Alupang Cove Condominiums raised some concerns, stating that it was unclear whether the proposed credit would apply to individual customer meters only, or if it would also apply to customers in facilities serviced by master meters.

"Residential customers in a multiple single-family dwelling complex that receive power under a master meter fashion should be considered individual and eligible customers," Sen. Joe San Agustin, the chairman of the legislative appropriations committee, read out from the letter.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said the data in the utility's possession is based on residential and commercial accounts. Alupang Cove is one account - one master meter - despite holding multiple individual units.

"Maybe the best way, if the Legislature is considering to look at every unit serviced by that one account, and there are several condos in this situation, ... Then perhaps having them certify how many units are there and provide that to us and, at the direction of the Legislature, that could be accomplished," Benavente said.

San Agustin called out to the watching audience Friday, stating that he hoped management at places such as Alupang Cove provide monthly certifications, as a matter of accountability, so that if Bill 325 were to pass, the aid granted would not be going to empty units.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson commented that he did not believe there was a need to drill down too deep into cases where payment agreements between landlords and tenants already account for utility costs.

"We don't want to be in a situation where simply because somebody has power included in a rental agreement, that they're a beneficiary. It gets really dicey when you start to look at what goes in like a river and then spreads out into tributaries. We're looking at relief for active customers. Both residential and commercial, ... Some of the other factors, it might just be a contractual agreement that is already covered and maybe precludes us from considering that relief just because of the contractual nature," Carlson said.

San Agustin, who said he was about to comment on those situations before Carlson, stated that "mostly these folks" have one-year or two-year contracts and making the adjustment will be "one hell of a monster."

The budget

Bill 325 proposes to pay for the credit program by raising the fiscal year 2022 General Fund budget by about $25.3 million, and then appropriating that much to GPA. This is justified by significant projected excess collections over adopted revenues this fiscal year.

Benavente stated GPA is growing at a rate of about 600 to 800 new customers per year, so the potential total funding needed for the program is more around $25.6 million.

The May General Fund report projected that GovGuam was set to collect about $85 million above budget. An upcoming report is anticipated to raise projections by at least $10 million, for a total of $95 million surplus, according to Carlson, who said Friday that GovGuam can support the program.

However, the fiscal note for Bill 325 also indicates there are a number of measures seeking to use the excess collections. Some have become law already, amounting to about $30 million.

The most significant among the remaining bills is Sen. Telena Nelson's Bill 321-36, a stimulus measure proposing to utilize $56 million out of the General Fund to support tax rebates.