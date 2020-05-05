The governor has signed an executive order creating a new program to provide cash assistance of $300 to $1,200 each to about 18,000 Guam households.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed another executive order increasing the local government's “transparency efforts” when it comes to the spending of COVID-19 funds.

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-12, establishing Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao. The direct disaster aid program uses $20 million from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

This program is in addition to the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples that the U.S. Treasury Department is paying for under the Economic Impact Payment program. The Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have approved the economic impact implementation plan, Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu announced Tuesday morning.

This program will benefit more than 60,000 Guam taxpayers who will receive their checks once the federal money has transferred to the local government.

Guam residents have been waiting for the economic impact relief checks since last month when stateside taxpayers received their money under the same federal program.

Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao

Under the Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao, announced by the governor Tuesday, a household that makes equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level will get the assistance. Recipients must be 18 years or older and must have been residents of Guam for at least six months. A household will be paid $300 per eligible person not to exceed $1,200 per household, the governor stated.

The locally administered program which also uses federal funds is expected to benefit 55,000 people or 18,000 households.

The governor said the first checks would be cut on Friday.

The list of recipients of the local program will be based on households that receive public benefits through the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Guam residents who aren't on any public assistance program can still apply if they meet the income threshold.

Those who may be eligible and have not received a payment may apply with DPHSS.

The application form can be found on Public Health’s website, and applications can be dropped off at Public Health Castle Mall, Suite 16, in Mangilao. Applications can also be emailed to publicassistance@dphss.guam.gov. People can apply until next week Friday, May 15.

The governor also announced another program that would help small businesses whose operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program has $20 million set aside, also from federal COVID-19 funds.

Transparency plan

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-13 that would take four immediate steps in increasing the administration's transparency with the use of federal funds for COVID-19.

“First, as a businesswoman and governor, I have always valued independent, third-party review of programs and their related expenses,” she said. “For this reason, as always, we will fully comply with any audit requirements given to us by the Office of Public Accountability and I have ordered the procurement of an independent third-party reviewer for federal funds used during this response effort. This means that in addition to local audits conducted by the OPA and audits conducted by the federal government, we will also submit ourselves to concurrent review by an independent third-party.”

The governor also transmitted a budget for the use of COVID-19 funds under the CARES Act to the speaker of the Legislature and the chairman on appropriations.

“Adding to our increased transparency efforts, effective immediately, responses provided by any executive branch line agency to requests for documents related to this emergency will be submitted to the attorney general’s office to post on its website. This submission will be made no more than two days from the date of the response to the Sunshine Act request,” the governor stated.

She said all line agencies will compile responses provided relative to this disaster since the declaration of the public health emergency on March 14 and submit them to the Office of the Attorney General.

“This will allow every citizen the opportunity to regularly review documents secured under FOIA and our responses to them,” she said.

The governor also established, under EO 2020-13, the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Office to act as a single repository of information related to COVID-19 response and recovery.

“I asked for you to close businesses, cancel social gatherings of any kind, and stay at home, all in an effort to keep our friends, our families, and our community alive,” the governor stated. “Despite the uncertainty, our island acted collectively – not because of any order but because we care deeply for each other. I will be forever grateful for your courage and patience during these unprecedented times.”