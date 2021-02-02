Relief sought for reduced-hour workers

Editor's note: This is the first in a series that covers Sen. Sabina Perez's hearing of Guam Department of Labor's unemployment program.

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Monday told senators he will ask Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to consider an executive order that he believes could get around the U.S. Department of Labor's guidelines and allow those on reduced work hours to get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

He read portions of the draft executive order during a more than two-hour informational hearing that Sen. Sabina Perez's labor committee held on federal unemployment programs.

The hearing brought together San Nicolas and GDOL Director David Dell'Isola before senators who wanted updates about PUA and clarification on conflicting messages from the two officials.

"We will continue to wrestle with it," Sen. Chris Duenas said of the continued difference in position from Dell'Isola and San Nicolas, even as many continue to struggle financially because of reduced work hours.

San Nicolas said the proposed executive order would declare pandemic-impacted businesses "technically closed" by Dec. 27, 2020, thereby allowing their reduced-hour workers to file PUA claims because they will be technically considered unemployed.

But the same executive order would also consider a separate "pandemic business license" to the same businesses for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, to continue to employ workers but on reduced hours.

"That can be done," San Nicolas said, noting it would "very clearly illustrate to USDOL how outrageous the notion is" as well as USDOL's interpretation of the federal law that aims to help everyone whose jobs were impacted by the pandemic – those on reduced work hours along with those who were laid off.

The delegate said he will present a draft executive order to the governor during their virtual meeting.

Adelup was unavailable for comment as of press time Monday.

Protesting the guidelines

USDOL's revised guidelines point out that PUA is available to individuals whose place of employment is "closed" as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Dell'Isola said a company isn't considered closed if its employees are working, regardless of hours worked. San Nicolas differs.

"We need to make sure that we are not acquiescing to what the U.S. Department of Labor is saying, and that we are very strongly protesting what I clarify are very, very wrong interpretations of the statute," San Nicolas said.

Dell'Isola said he protested and continue to protest USDOL's position, given its devastating impact on Guam workers and for stifling Guam's economic recovery.

But at the same time, he said, Guam has to follow the guidelines from USDOL, which is the implementing agency for pandemic unemployment aid programs.

Speaker Therese Terlaje joined Perez, and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Telo Taitague, Tony Ada, Joanne Brown and Duenas at the hearing.