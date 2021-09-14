A former airman accused of sexually abusing a young girl will not go through a second trial after a Superior Court of Guam judge dismissed the remaining criminal charges filed against him.

A jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict against defendant Louis Anthony Vargas back in May on certain charges to include first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl known to him at a Mangilao residence in 2018.

The jury did convict him of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim, who is known to the defendant.

A second trial was in the works despite the defense pushing for dismissal of the charges claiming double jeopardy.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio asked that the remaining charges be dismissed without prejudice, as the victim is unable to re-testify in the upcoming trial due to the emotional distress from the incident and the first trial.

The prosecution also argued there is no statute of limitations for the crimes charged and they believe that the victim may be able to testify against the defendant in the future.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena granted the government’s request and denied the defense motion to dismiss the charges with prejudice.

Vargas awaits sentencing for the single charge he was convicted of.

Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged.