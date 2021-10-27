Remains found in search for body of Michael Castro

The Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division investigators and firefighters responded to a remote area in Yigo where remains, possibly of missing Michael Castro, were found.

An ambulance arrived at the scene in the Janum Point area Wednesday afternoon.

The parents of Michael Castro were called to the area.

Melanie Castro Guerrero said she was informed by GPD about an ongoing search at a private property in Yigo on Wednesday.

Michael Jose Castro, 27, father to a little girl, was last seen on Oct. 29, 2020.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm if the remains were Michael Castro's.

But at the end of the search, the parents of Michael Castro and other family members thanked first responders and police investigators for their hard work and for not giving up on finding Michael Castro.

One of the two suspects in the killing of Michael Castro has been identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore.

Troy Ryan Damian, 32, has also been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

The victim was shot in his car on Oct. 30, 2020, according to documents filed by authorities.

“DNA testing further indicated the blood found in the victim’s vehicle and the blood later found on the pistol matched the DNA of (Castro)," according to the court documents.

The victim's vehicle was found in the compound of a business being run by Moore's father.