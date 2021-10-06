It appears that the early stages of remedial work is beginning to take place at Marbo Cave, the historic Mangilao landmark sullied by mud and silt from storm water runoff from the nearby solar farm project.

Workers were at the site Tuesday preparing to construct a fence around the cave entrance to restrict access for when the cleanup takes place. The timeline for the cleanup is pending confirmation with government agencies and input from experts on how to proceed, according to an official at the site, who did not provide his name but wore Samsung-branded safety attire.

Samsung E&C America Inc. is the contractor for the solar farm project, which is owned by a local limited liability company under Korea Electric Power Co., or KEPCO.

Back in late July, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation against Samsung E&C after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed.

Guam EPA had investigated reports of runoff affecting nearby residences and Marbo Cave.

The incident was widely publicized and shortly after Guam EPA issued their violation notice, KEPCO and Samsung E&C also found themselves facing lawsuits from the Office of the Attorney General and the property owner of Marbo Cave, World Meridian Sasayan LLC.

But World Meridian dropped its suit in late September after reaching an agreement with Samsung E&C and KEPCO.

Michael Philips, who served as the attorney for World Meridian, said he did not know about cleanup work starting at Marbo Cave but said it was a major part of the resolution with the property owner.

"I also know Samsung intended to begin work immediately and had secured local and off-island experts to ensure success," Phillips said.

'Work in progress'

Meanwhile, at the solar farm complex, Guam EPA is working with Samsung E&C to ensure that the ponding basins, soil stabilization, berms and conveyance channels are installed properly and working effectively, according to spokesman Nicholas Lee.

"It remains work in progress. We are in close communication with the contractors to ensure they complete the compliance orders issued by Guam EPA," Lee said.

There isn't an estimated timeline yet on when the solar farm's erosion mitigation work will be completed. Lee said Guam EPA does recognize that inclement weather has delayed compliance activities, and inspections and reinspections occur on a near-daily basis.

The solar farm is expected to be fully online by March or April of next year, which is expected to lead to some savings on fuel costs and ultimately, savings for power customers.

The Department of Public Works did issue a brief stop-work order on the project in late August, suspending all work other than to comply with the notice of violation issued by Guam EPA on July 29.

This led to concerns from the Guam Power Authority, as delays in the project could have adversely impacted ratepayers, either through higher fuel costs or potential federal penalties.

The order was lifted on Sept. 27, about a month later.

While erosion mitigation work is still ongoing, DPW Director Vince Arriola said the compliance work had been substantially completed, when asked why the stop-work order was lifted.

"Significant mitigation improvements have been made within their project site. The contractor has also contracted with an off-island company to investigate, assess and develop a remediation and restoration plan for the damaged environment," Arriola said.

"Inspections and assessments are scheduled to start next week, with a final report due in 90 days," he added. "They have also come to an agreement with the private landowner to repair all the environmental damages, most especially Marbo cave. I have spoken directly with the authorized representative from Samsung who has committed to provide all the resources necessary to restore the damages that occurred last July."