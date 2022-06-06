Remember the ’22 Titans

TITANS: Confetti and balloons are dropped on members of the Tiyan High School Class of 2022 Sunday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House to conclude their graduation. A total of 194 students were honored at the ceremony, and were encouraged by class valedictorian Christopher Nadeau, who said: “Do you think you can obtain happiness? The answer should always be yes.” Photos by David Castro/Guam Daily Post
