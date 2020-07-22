While no floats or canopies could be seen along Marine Corps Drive during Liberation Day on Tuesday, dozens gathered at the Asan Bay Overlook of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park to lay wreaths for the survivors, the fallen and members of our armed forces.

"The need to remember and retain the lessons from occupation grows rather than diminishes," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. "Over the last 76 years, our manåmko' have told their stories of survival. We must ensure that their stories of survival, hope and perseverance live on forever to remind us of our commitment to peace for future generations."

War survivor Irene Perez Ploke Sgambelluri was the guest speaker at the ceremony and shared her story about the Japanese occupation of Guam, and her long fight to get war reparations.

"In a time when I should have been playing and enjoying life surrounded by family and friends, instead, my memories are of hardship and sacrifice," said Sgambelluri. "I, like many others, have fought to put war reparations at the forefront. For many of us, it is not about the money or payout. But war reparations symbolizes that the suffering of the Guamanian people has not and will not be forgotten."

Sgambelluri thanked the administration for signing legislation that tapped into local funds to begin paying out war claims earlier this year.

She said she was also the first to learn from the White House that President Donald Trump signed the bill to move the federal war claims bill forward.

Sgambelluri shared the tough times her family had to endure during the war.

"On Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 1941, our lives were forever changed. I remember that day like it was yesterday."

"My father had no choice but to hide in the jungle for days until one day a Japanese interpreter and two Japanese soldiers came looking for him. They demanded his surrender and warned my mother that if they did not surrender, then the consequences would be death for all of us," she said. She had to search for her father to save her family. "I remember my father removing his shirt and tying it to a stick, holding my hand so tightly as we walked through the dense jungle and he surrendered. He was tied, stripped of his clothing, tied up and thrown in the back of a truck."

"I would never forget the horror I felt that day."

Sgambelluri wouldn't get the chance to see her father again until after the island was liberated in 1944.

"We never had a chance to say goodbye and we were sure we would never see him again," she said.

She said her family did everything they could to survive until American troops returned to reclaim the island.

"We feared for our lives as the bombings began. Many homes and buildings were destroyed," she said. "I was sure our days were numbered."

She said the memories are agonizing to this day, as she has continuously shared her story.

"I nearly lost my family, my home and the life I knew," she said. "War is not kind and although there were many wrongdoings and atrocities, we experienced acts of kindness and compassion. With time, prayer, family support and by sharing our stories, many survivors like me have moved on, forgiven and found peace."