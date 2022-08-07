For 25 years, Ina Lee has carried the pain of losing her brother Kwi Cho, a passenger on Korean Air flight 801, who died in the crash, his body never recovered.

This past week, Lee was overcome by emotion as she helped prepare the memorial monument grounds near Bijia Peak, south of Nimitz Hill, a place she believes her brother’s soul rests.

“I’ve been crying for a whole week. I’ve been here to clean and assist the (Department of Public Works) to clean every day, every day crying. I was so humbled yesterday that Naval group cleared all the grass here, I really appreciate the governor’s office and chief of staff that was able to clean up everything for us,” she said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kwi Cho was returning home to his 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter after vacationing in South Korea, his sister, Lee recalled on the morning of the 25th anniversary of the KAL 801 plane crash.

“Twenty-five years ago the tragedy, I can’t really recall but of course, I was heartbroken. I recall that I was working with Korean airlines … my brother was on board because I was working with Korean airlines,” Lee tearfully said.

After his passing, she helped to raise her brother’s children which was not an easy task, but she welcomed it, nonetheless.

“We are meeting them every Sunday at the church. It’s not an easy life. I was struggling, but welcomed by God’s prayers to give strength and comfort to live that he wasn’t able to come back and support his children,” she said. “I was able to accommodate them as much as I could with them by me.”

Lee kept a promise she and her brother had made in their youth — to live a long life for their children.

“My father passed away when I was 2, we promised my brother that let's live long life to give what parenting is about but that promise didn’t make, he passed away at 28 years (old),” Lee said.

Although she can visit her brother’s grave, this time of year is very lonely for Lee, who is only able to visit the memorial site of the crash once a year, as access is restricted by the military.

“But I am very humbled and honored that lots of people showed up, sharing our soul and spirit, because we could not find my brother’s body, so we had to have a funeral service with the soil,” she said choked up with emotion. “It’s a very touching moment of memories of the funeral but the spirit is not there because we didn’t find the body so we like to come here on the anniversary.”

She and her family like to visit the memorial site each year and each year they are touched by the outpouring of support in remembering the 229 lives lost in the most devastating plane crash in Guam’s history.

On Aug. 6, 1997, in the early morning, Korean Air Flight 801 plummeted to the ground — it's a day that many will never forget.

Barry Smalls was a passenger on the flight and although he could not attend the memorial a letter detailing his memories of the event was shared with attendees.

He was coming to Guam to start contract flying and maintaining a fish spotting helicopter. The helicopter pilot never thought he would be involved in a plane crash, let alone be one of 25 passengers to survive.

“Following the crash was a dark time for me, the feeling of survivor guilt overshadowed my broken bones and burns. I was overwhelmed knowing children, parents and others had perished and I had not,” Smalls wrote. “I had a constant feeling that I had cheated the system and didn't deserve to be here.”

He was overcome with feelings of shame which subsided over time and with a new perspective he was able to redirect those feelings to bring about change.

“All my working life I've been in aviation and been very aware of certain safety issues that have been overlooked in the airline industry throughout the world,” he said. “Thinking about the KAL 801 crash I decided I owe it to the passengers that did not survive, I had to do something for them to make their passing not to be totally in vain.”

He campaigned to make airplanes safer for travel, bringing attention to hazards such as the carriage of flammable duty-free alcohol in the top lockers where the oxygen lines run and a bar behind passengers' chairs that could cause injury.

“The support that came my way from all around the world was amazing. I know in my heart that more passengers would be alive today had these modifications been around at that time. For those that lost loved ones please keep in mind that these changes may not have been made if it were not for them passing,” Smalls said.