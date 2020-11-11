The Guam National Guard held a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday to remember prisoners of war and U.S. troops who went missing in action in preparation for Veterans Day tomorrow. The ceremony was held at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

Guam Guard Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui said in her remarks, "The Guam National Guard pauses to recognize and honor our nation's prisoners of war, who have endured incredible suffering and brutality under conditions of extraordinary hardship, and the tens of thousands of our patriots who are still missing in action. Although our nation will never be able to fully repay our debt to those who have given so much on our behalf, we celebrate their bravery, and recommit to working for their families they left behind – families who deserve answers and comfort for their missing loved ones."

Air Force flyover

This year's Veterans Day ceremony on Guam will be held virtually at 11 a.m. today on PBS Guam KGTF Channel 12 or the PBS YouTube or Facebook pages.

The U.S. Air Force will do a flyover in honor of Veterans Day at 11:30 a.m. today. Their route will start at the south end of Guam to Asan Beach Park and over the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex in Adelup.