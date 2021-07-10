A memorial with a nearly 20-foot tall latte stone is what marks one of several areas where many were mistreated and killed during the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II more than seven decades ago.

Tiyan and Kalaguak, also referred to as Jalaguac, were the sites of many thriving farming communities prior to the war.

It wasn’t until 2019 that the memorial was finally unveiled at a site near the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office in Tiyan.

“We stand remembering the tears of those who suffered during the war, and may we never forget. This memorial is a testament to the men, women and children who were forcibly labored here at Kalaguak and at Tiyan,” said June Blas, mayor of Barrigada. “Some did not survive this ordeal. Many came out of it with physical, emotional and mental scars, as they labored under knifepoint and gunpoint. Little did they know that their efforts would eventually result in a Tiyan runway. Once an instrument of war, and becoming what it is now, a symbol of peace and prosperity. This memorial has as much meaning today as ever.”

Dozens of government of Guam and military leaders gathered Friday with war survivors and others to commemorate what happened at that location so many years ago.

“It’s my honor to be here with you to commemorate what this place was, what it represents, and what it now stands for,” Blas said. “We thank those war survivors who showed us how to survive, how to rise up again, and how to live with one another in peace and with dignity… As I promised to my father, just as so many of you have quietly found in your hearts and thoughts that what happened here will not be forgotten. We resolve today just like the survivors of World War II to live productive lives, to make this a better community, and to eventually complete this memorial park. So those that follow behind us will live by principles of fairness, compassion and peace with one another.”

The village mayor and vice mayor along with the Barrigada Municipal Planning Council, and the Manenggon Memorial Foundation helped to make the memorial a reality.

Along with the latte stone stands a memorial plaque, where a portion of it reads: “Today we stand remembering the tears of those who suffered in the war. May we never forget.”

“We are here to celebrate and memorialize what this place means to us,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I do want to say that this place brings back many harsh memories. But, my dad would also say to me that they also had fun like any 14-year-old would while working. They would play tricks on the Japanese and then they would run and hide. So, there is still within our CHamoru spirit the frankness of our people, the laughter of our people and as we remember all those hardships let’s not forget that as a result our commitment, strength, passion, compassion and spirit that we are here today living in peace and tranquility with our people.”

The governor thanked the military forces during the ceremony.

Participants, including veterans organizations and Consul General of Japan Toshiaki Kobayashi, placed several wreaths at the memorial site.

“The consequences of this are a very educational tool for our younger generation, and this memorial will forever bring forth the legacy of our CHamoru people,” Leon Guerrero said.