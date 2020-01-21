Remengesau2 Foundation donates $20K to Palau's coral reef research

CORAL REEF PRESERVATION: The Remengesau2 Foundation's Debbie M. Remengesau, vice president, right, and her youngest daughter, Mayumi Remengesau, left, along with President of Palau Tommy Remengesau Jr., center, presented a donation of $20,000 to Palau International Coral Reef Center. The check was presented at the center’s 19th Anniversary Fundraising Gala Dinner on Jan. 16. Formed by the late Maderngebuked Thomas O. Remengesau Sr., President Tommy E. Remengesau Jr. and the Remengesau family, the foundation aims to support charitable, educational and scientific projects. It also engages with multiple domestic and international activities whose aim is to protect the natural environment and preserve indigenous cultures. Photo courtesy of the Palau International Coral Reef Center.