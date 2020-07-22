Nearly 2,500 tires could be removed from the Cocos Lagoon starting in early 2021, more than 40 years after scientists thought an artificial reef would create a healthy habitat for fish and coral.

The artificial reef tire project has not produced the results intended when it was put in place in the 1970s. The rubber tires are now considered ocean trash needing removal from some 20 feet underwater.

Contract negotiation for the tires' removal is ongoing, and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the project timeline, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

The artificial tire reef is about a mile south of the Merizo pier.

GEPA completed the evaluation of submitted proposals to remove the tires in May, Jesse Cruz, GEPA environmental monitoring and analytical services administrator, told the environmental agency board during its June meeting.

Cruz said GEPA has been negotiating a contract with one of the proposers. No other information about the proposer has been made available.

The GEPA board, in its July 16 meeting, did not receive an update on the status of the negotiation for the tire removal.

"Once we finish negotiations, we can go ahead with the project," Cruz said in June.

When asked this week about the number of proposals received, the costs and timeline, GEPA spokesman Nic Lee said once negotiations are completed, the agency can provide more information.

Using a $250,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, GEPA started soliciting in January for a contractor to remove and properly dispose of the tires.

The proposal period closed in March but the COVID-19 crisis hit Guam, closing most GovGuam offices and pushed the timeline back.

Timeline changed

The tire reef is made up of 2,482 tires and sits on a sandy bottom. They weigh about 16 to 28 tons.

In November 2019, GEPA held a community meeting in Merizo about the artificial reef tire removal project.

Some Merizo residents said they have lived their life not knowing there's a mountain of tires in their lagoon until GEPA announced its intention to remove them.

At the time, GEPA officials said the tire removal could start in the summer of 2020.

In GEPA's June board meeting, Cruz told the board the actual reef tire removal could take place from January to June 2021.

GEPA said the used tires were placed in the Cocos Lagoon in the 1970s, purportedly to create an artificial reef for marine life.

More than 40 years later, less than a dozen coral colonies have grown and a few fish have been aggregating around the structure, GEPA said.

There is a smaller artificial tire reef, with about 350 tires. That pile of tires, however, could no longer be located. So the project is focused on the larger pile of tires.

PCBs

Federal and local agencies have been monitoring the Cocos Lagoon for other problems. Polychlorinated biphenyls, along with other chemical contaminants, are still found in fish and sediment in and around Cocos Island.

A U.S. Coast Guard long-range navigation station operated from 1944 to 1963 on Cocos Island. The Coast Guard shut it down in 1965.