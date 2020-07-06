Renewing your driver's license? Limited walk-in services available

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation on Sunday announced the following regarding its Driver's License Branch services:

The satellite office in the Agana Shopping Center is open for walk-in services from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today through July 10, for driver's licenses and Guam IDs that expired March 31 or earlier.

All others must schedule appointments at www.guamtax.com.

Barrigada main office

Walk-in services at the Barrigada main office will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11 for:

Driver's licenses and Guam IDs that expired between April 1 and April 15; and

For picking up permits and scheduling operator, chauffeur or motorcycle written exams.

For holders of driver's licenses and Guam IDs that expired from March 14 through Aug. 31, all late fees will be waived as long as they renew by Sept. 4. In addition to the waiving of late fees for these licenses, Rev and Tax has also given an automatic extension for those licenses through Aug. 31, as long as the renewal is done by Sept. 4.

The department stated it will be announcing an additional walk-in schedule for driver's licenses at a later date.

Driver's licenses cannot be renewed in advance of 90 days of expiration.

Rev and Tax has issued a letter regarding the automatic extension, which can be downloaded by Guam residents at www.guamtax.com.