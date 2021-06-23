Rennae Meno identifies as ‘happy’

Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series in connection with Pride Month.

Rennae Meno has lived a rather colorful life that includes two marriages and four children of her own.

It wasn’t until she turned 39 when she decided to show the world a different side of her happiness.

“It was the person I was with,” said Meno when asked what triggered her life-changing decision. “There was of course attraction and the companionship, enjoying the company and conversations, and relating to a lot of things.”

Meno said she had been in relationships with men for most of her life.

“I wouldn’t say that I’ve always been open to the relationships (with women), but it’s just something that happened,” she said.

So, when asked how she identifies, her response was: “Happy! I am attracted to one person who just happens to be a female. We are just happy and in love.”

Meno has been with her partner since 2015.

She recalls what it was like having to share with the father of her children that she was finally able to live her truth.

“For the most part, our focus was our children and that they would be the first ones to know, and how they would handle it and deal with it. The second part was amazing because it was my family. But, it was more of, 'Are you sure or are you certain?'. These are the reactions,” she said, as she also first shared her news with her siblings.

“When I had introduced my first partner, I said this is my lesbian lover and they didn’t take me seriously. But, with my children, they are at the generation where they are more aware and that is very fortunate. That was the best part.”

She once lived cautiously because of her lifestyle choice.

Now, Meno, a legislative employee, enjoys her time with her growing family, which includes a daughter from her other half.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Today, there is no such thing as this and that. It’s now and here – what we like and what we want for our future. I think if anything, we are true to holding the label blended. Everything just works out. We are blended.”

She also reminds others in the community to “hold no limits, be open to everything and anything, and to remember that it always starts with love.”