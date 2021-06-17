Rent is due; order OKs evictions, foreclosures

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order lifts the moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings, and authorizes senior citizen centers to reopen. Both are effective July 1.

The order, signed June 16, also allows more incoming travelers to skip the 10-day quarantine at a government facility by 12:01 a.m. June 19, including those who are fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca and those with negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test results within 72 hours of arrival.

Incoming travelers with negative COVID-19 test results, however, must home-quarantine and self-monitor, based on Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance. The guidance is forthcoming, Adelup said.

Right now, only those fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can skip the up-to-10-day quarantine at a government-paid beachside hotel when they enter Guam.

That's because these are so far the only COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.

The governor's latest executive order expanded the Guam-authorized vaccines to also include those that were authorized for emergency use only by the WHO, "including but not limited to ... AstraZeneca, upon verification."

They still have to monitor for symptoms and comply with applicable DPHSS guidance.

Earlier, DPHSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera said the WHO-authorized vaccine should also at least have been applying for FDA authorization to be recognized by Guam.

Reopening the economy

Koreans fully vaccinated in Korea are exempt from quarantine upon their return to their home country, so a no-quarantine policy on Guam would be an attractive option, the Guam Visitors Bureau said.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez said most of those fully vaccinated in Korea got AstraZeneca.

Guam has been lifting more pandemic restrictions after keeping its COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death rates low while fully vaccinating most residents to reach an 80% vaccination rate by July 21.

More than 7,000 still need to be fully vaccinated to reach the vaccination goal in five weeks, and the government started giving away incentives including a new car and $10,000 cash to motivate more people to get immunized.

Guam's lifting of more restrictions will help pave the way for fully vaccinated travelers – especially those from Korea, a main source market for Guam tourists – to start vacationing on the island again.

Evictions

The governor strongly encourages all landlords and tenants to enter into voluntary repayment agreements to cure rental payment defaults of their original lease agreement.

Entering into any repayment agreement is voluntary, she said.

"The moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings ... shall be lifted effective July 1, 2021," the governor said in her order, adding that actions may be subject to federal limitations and restrictions.

The federal order banning residential eviction is currently set to expire on June 30.

"As the spread of COVID-19 is mitigated by the widespread availability of vaccines, and our community has substantially returned to work, it is time to restore to our local landlords the ability to prosecute eviction actions due to non-payment of rent," she said.

The government has a $33.6 million federally funded program to help pandemic-affected families pay their rent or utilities. But so far, only $1 million of that amount has been released, and the Department of Administration urges more families to also apply.