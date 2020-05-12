Rent relief bill proposed, one expert says adverse impacts not thought out

The legislation that proposes to grant rent relief for people displaced by COVID-19 is well-intended but not well thought out, a longtime real estate expert said.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell proposed Bill 355, which is co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sens. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Therese M. Terlaje, Sabina F. Perez, and Kelly Marsh.

"People have lost jobs. They have to choose now between putting food on their tables or paying rent. This bill says they will no longer have to choose between starvation and homelessness," Ridgell said in a statement.

Ridgell's proposal would also hinge on banks, credit unions and other mortgage loan companies agreeing to hold off on the collection of the landlords' payments for the mortgage.

However, Chris Felix, a longtime real estate expert on Guam and president and principal broker for Century 21 Realty Management Co., said the bill does not take into account that a mortgage only takes up about a third of the cost of running a rental property.

Landlords' expenses include the cost of paying personnel, power and water for the common areas, trash disposal and property tax, among other fixed costs.

The proposal would require tenants to get a certification from their employer that they've been displaced and then the landlords are supposed to show the letter to the mortgage lenders.

Felix said there are also landlords who have paid off their mortgages and rely on their rental property as their source of income. If rent is canceled, these landlords would be deprived of their income, he said.

And if tenants will be allowed to cancel their rent obligation, by submitting a letter from their employer that they lost their job, the landlords can't take these letters to their contractors, to GPA, to the trash collection company and other services providers in lieu of payment, Felix said.

"I don't think the full thought process has gone through yet – there's too many other things that are in play – besides just the mortgage," Felix said.

Guam Bankers Association President Ed Untalan said the bankers' group is reviewing the bill, which was introduced Monday morning.

No evictions

The governor prohibited evictions during the public health emergency.

However, once the shutdown is lifted, evictions may resume and many renters will have already accrued months of back rent.

Ridgell said this could lead to massive evictions once the public health emergency is over.

A local organization, Para Todus Hit, has been asking the governor for suspension of rent and utility costs because the moratorium on eviction is not enough.

'Starts with mortgage lender'

Raph Unpingco, an apartment owner, said: "rent forgiveness has to start from the mortgage lender."

"Unless it's law, they won't do it," he said. Unpingco said he's having difficulty collecting rent payment from about half of tenants.

If lenders don't move payments to the back of the mortgage schedule like in the states, people will be evicted, he said.

"There is no way people that have been laid off or furloughed will actually be able to pay rent especially if it's three or more bedrooms. A lot of people need to survive with the little the government is giving," he said.

Some renters, he said, are getting ready to leave without paying or without telling the landlord.

"That's where the second wave of lawsuits will happen. Everyone that tries to just ditch. Lenders are not being guided properly," he said.

As a landlord, Unpingco said he can't evict people that owe rent during the quarantine.

"Nor do I want to. These are good people that were affected by the shutting down of the island. Many still don't have jobs and are hesitant to get a essential job not just because of health but because they will get more if they were unemployed," he said.

Ridgell said landlords are struggling to pay their mortgages because many of their tenants can’t afford to pay their rent.

Pause on mortgage payments

"This bill puts a pause on those mortgage payments during this pandemic. No penalties, no late fees, no bad credit, and no foreclosures," he said.

Foreclosures have also been prohibited during the pandemic.

But once the public health emergency is lifted, foreclosures may resume.

Ridgell said Bill 355 will also help the average homeowner who may be struggling to pay the mortgage on their home.

Essentially, it's like the months of the shutdown didn’t happen, once the bill becomes law.

"It’s a pause on mortgage payments. Then when the public health emergency is over, you can resume normal monthly payments at the same monthly amount you were paying prior to the pandemic," Ridgell said. "It’s as if you decided to stop paying your loan for a few months but when you resume paying, there are no late fees no penalties no payment plans to make up for the months that were missed and no affect to your credit score," he said.