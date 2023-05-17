Rent to cost Public Health program $23K per year

Guam’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant allocation to the Department of Public Health and Social Services will remain at current funding levels, but, because programs must now foot the bill for expenses such as rent, the agency is working with a lot less, a department official said.

On Monday, Gerard Paredes, the program coordinator and project director for the block grant, explained to The Guam Daily Post that allocation levels for the next fiscal year mean less money to raise awareness about diseases including hypertension, diabetes and tuberculosis, as well as for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

"The amount of this award is $343,000, so it’s actually the same funding level as last year. ... Unfortunately, (with) the ... increasing costs (of) inflation, ... the General Pay Plan, and then, of course, we also have to integrate rent as part of administrative costs,” Paredes said.

Currently, the grant program is not paying rent, but Paredes said officials were just informed that they’d have to start.

“We were instructed, advised by our director, to include that as part of our costs. So that kind of brings down the level, considering it’s the same level of funding, we have this additional cost now,” he said.

Based on estimated square footage of space the program will need to operate, Paredes said rent could cost $23,000 per year.

He said the program has no other options but to absorb the cost

“We are just trying to maximize whatever and kind of reprogram. For instance, for next year we will be settling for less office equipment (and) less office supplies (as) we trim down some of the programs,” he said. “We are talking about something less than $80,000 for the different programs."

Next fiscal year, the block grant will focus on noncommunicable diseases and infectious diseases, he said.

“So basically, we are talking about diabetes, hypertension, ... (and) tuberculosis. Basically, it’s a continuation of what we are doing currently because we feel these are still health issues that are very prevalent here on Guam,” Paredes said.

Hypertension is a priority, according to Paredes, and the current work plan makes it a “clear-cut” funded program in response to growing concern by health officials over the years.

“Hypertension and diabetes are the top two health issues not only on Guam, but all over the world,” he said.