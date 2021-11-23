The Emergency Rental Assistance program is again accepting new applications after a two-week pause.

The ERA program, which provides rental assistance to those impacted by income loss or other factors affecting housing stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started accepting applications again on Monday.

"ERA has not been collecting new applications simply because we wanted to catch up to the existing applications that were submitted," Department of Administration Deputy Director Bernie Gines said during last week's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs.

A little more than $7 million has been expended under the ERA program to help 2,225 approved applicants, Gines said. More than 4,000 in total have applied for the program since it began in March, meaning about 1,700 applicants have been disapproved.

"But certainly we are reviewing and making sure that applicants are aware that they can reapply if their situation changes," Gines said.

Help for homeowners

Local officials are hoping Treasury officials approve Guam's plan for its homeowners assistance program soon so they can launch by December.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund program was created by the American Rescue Plan to help prevent mortgage and utility delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures, as well as loss of utilities and home energy services, and displacement.

The Department of Administration submitted Guam's program plan in late August for review by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Audrey Topasna, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, said federal officials recently requested an update on public feedback received since the plan's submission, among other things.

"They wanted us to elaborate a little more about housing counseling services and an update on ... readiness to launch the program. And then just some more specifics in terms of the budget allocation," Topasna said.

Guam was given about 30 days to submit a response, which DOA was expected to submit Monday.

Topasna said they are looking at the end of the month or first week of December to hopefully get the program up and running. From her own research, it appeared other jurisdictions just received their response from the Treasury as well, and as of a few days ago, no states had launched their homeowners assistance programs.

"I'm not sure if Treasury has a timeline where they would like to see states and territories launch this program by December, which is what we hope for. Because we've really received a lot of inquiries specifically from homeowners that are in desperate need for this type of relief assistance. Whether it be for their mortgage and/or utilities," Topasna said.

She added during the meeting that two banks had reached out to them about whether they are considering an expedited process for those eligible for the program. The banks didn't say how many homeowners were at risk for foreclosure but Topasna said they did have customers at that stage.

"They're really trying to work with their customers so it doesn't get to that foreclosure where they start any legal proceedings on that," she said. "We're really trying work closely with the banks, asking them (about) however we can expedite this once we get that approval from Treasury."

Topasna said there is already a running wait list of individuals who will be contacted as soon as they launch the application submission period. Part of their plan is to reach out to homeowners, especially those deemed ineligible for the earlier mortgage relief program under GHURA.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the interagency council, suggested activating a partnership with the Judiciary of Guam so that the assistance program is part of the process if foreclosures are filed.