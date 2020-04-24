Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her panel of economic recovery advisers will discuss a phased approach to reopening island businesses today. While she had previously said the plan would likely be finalized today, the governor said she doesn’t intend to start recovery until Guam passes a two-week milestone without a COVID-19 case.

“There are triggers that would allow us then to give us more confidence to be able to go to the recovery phase. The triggers we talked about – hospital capacity, testing capacity, and 14 days from the last positive and also the slowing of the community spread,” said Leon Guerrero during a press briefing at Adelup on Thursday.

Guam added two more COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total to 139. This total excludes the 777 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have been infected with COVID-19.

Her current executive order has nonessential government agencies and businesses closed until May 5.

Beginning Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will launch a pilot targeted testing program in Astumbo specifically for residents living in Sagan Linhanyan and lower Astumbo who meet certain criteria such as having mild COVID-19-related symptoms.

“The more we have that ability to test more and identify more positive cases, we do this until we can say we completely eliminated it,” said Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

The governor said the pilot program and the expanded testing that now includes anyone in the community who has minor COVID-19 symptoms will be key for her to decide whether to lift some of the stay-at-home directives.

“I’d like to see two weeks of data with this expanded testing and then look at where we would be at that time. Then I can review that with our recovery panel advisers and go from there in terms of phases and other governors are doing the same thing also,” the governor stated.

Leon Guerrero said she would monitor the data and then start talking about recovery.

The data-gathering includes making sure people who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients are tested through what's called "contact tracing."

“The extended capacity of the contact tracing is very crucial and very critical. That’s how we can like contain our slow growth, our slow spread. And that’s how we can contain it and even eliminate the virus,” said the governor.

The Leon Guerrero administration has been adamant that it would “eliminate the source of contact and transmission” during the targeted testing by isolating – in a government facility – individuals who test positive for COVID-19 who are unable to meet the guidelines for home isolation.

“I want the people to be very clear is that with contact tracing and testing we can identify people who are positive and then we take the source of the spread out of the environment. Either we make sure that they home-isolate with CDC guidelines of home isolation, with regular monitoring of individuals or if that environmental condition is not met, we will take that individual out of the environment and put them into a government isolation (facility.)”

On Wednesday, the governor’s medical advisory group provided updated hospital census projections warning a second peak of COVID-19 cases could occur in September or October after they said current mitigation efforts have been successfully in flattening the curve.

“If we continue on with the same things we are doing, and nothing changes in the next six months, this is what they’re projecting will happen,” said Leon Guerrero.

The advisory group made a presentation Wednesday showing Guam's COVID-19 crisis has improved from having curved upward to having recently "flattened." But that assessment isn't based on the number of COVID-19 infection; rather, it's based on Guam's hospital capacity to take patients in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the governor's office.