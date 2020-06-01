Repairs at 15 park restrooms to cost more than $223K

While public parks reopened officially on Friday, public restrooms at the parks will remain closed due to ongoing construction.

Department of Park and Recreation Director John Burch said construction has begun or will begin soon on 15 park restrooms.

Multiple repairs will be made at each restroom including refurbishing toilet stalls, replacement of faucets and soap dispensers, painting and the repair of water systems.

The following is a list of restrooms to be repaired, including the price of repair per purchase order:

Chinese Park, Upper Tumon: $57,940

Dededo Skate Park, Dededo: $19,800

Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park, Tumon (Hilton Guam Resort & Spa side): $8,500

Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park, Tumon (Guam Visitors Bureau side): $9,600

Padre Palomo Memorial Beach Park, Hagåtña: $10,800

Paseo Guerrero Field, Hagåtña: $7,800

Senator Angel Santos Memorial Park, Hagåtña: $9,500

Fort Santa Agueda, Agana Heights: $10,500

Tepungan (Fish Eye) Beach Park, Piti: $14,000

Nimitz Beach Park, Agat: $15,665

Fort Soledad, Umatac: $14,000

Saulaglula (Inarajan) Pool Park, Inarajan: $15,665

Talofofo Beach Park, Ipan: $15,665

Ipan Beach Park, Ipan: $14,000

The total projected cost of the repairs at the 14 restrooms is $223,435.

Contracts for the repairs were awarded to three separate contractors: ProPacific Builders; ZME Pacific; and Triple K construction.

Bids were received to repair the 15th facility, the restroom at Matapang Beach Park, which remains closed due to vandalism. Construction is scheduled to start in two to three weeks, according to Burch.