Repairs at 15 park restrooms to cost more than $223K

While public parks reopened officially on Friday, public restrooms at the parks will remain closed due to ongoing construction.
Department of Park and Recreation Director John Burch said construction has begun or will begin soon on 15 park restrooms.
Multiple repairs will be made at each restroom including refurbishing toilet stalls, replacement of faucets and soap dispensers, painting and the repair of water systems.
The following is a list of restrooms to be repaired, including the price of repair per purchase order:
- Chinese Park, Upper Tumon: $57,940
- Dededo Skate Park, Dededo: $19,800
- Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park, Tumon (Hilton Guam Resort & Spa side): $8,500
- Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park, Tumon (Guam Visitors Bureau side): $9,600
- Padre Palomo Memorial Beach Park, Hagåtña: $10,800
- Paseo Guerrero Field, Hagåtña: $7,800
- Senator Angel Santos Memorial Park, Hagåtña: $9,500
- Fort Santa Agueda, Agana Heights: $10,500
- Tepungan (Fish Eye) Beach Park, Piti: $14,000
- Nimitz Beach Park, Agat: $15,665
- Fort Soledad, Umatac: $14,000
- Saulaglula (Inarajan) Pool Park, Inarajan: $15,665
- Talofofo Beach Park, Ipan: $15,665
- Ipan Beach Park, Ipan: $14,000
The total projected cost of the repairs at the 14 restrooms is $223,435.
Contracts for the repairs were awarded to three separate contractors: ProPacific Builders; ZME Pacific; and Triple K construction.
Bids were received to repair the 15th facility, the restroom at Matapang Beach Park, which remains closed due to vandalism. Construction is scheduled to start in two to three weeks, according to Burch.