Rusted nails and concrete anchors peek out of the pier at one end of the Agat Marina, near a boat ramp partly encased by rotting, weathered wood and old tires.

For years, boaters, fishermen and even tour companies in the southern community have had to take extra precaution while using the pier to avoid having their vessels damaged by its jagged protrusions.

"For the longest time, I think the wooden bunks have been falling apart and have been falling off the dock. I think they're held in by these nails or concrete anchors. And since there's no more wood there, all the anchors are exposed. So a lot of the boaters will come up ... then the boats get scratched," said Norman Wong, the chief engineer of the private chartering business Liquid Soul Industries.

"I think the boating community sees it as not only a personal watercraft destruction too but also it could really hurt some people. Especially now there are so many kids that sometimes jump off that dock. But really that could just hurt somebody if it's not addressed," Wong said.

Rory Respicio, Port Authority of Guam general manager, said some immediate repair work is anticipated to begin in the coming week. The Port Authority is charged with managing and maintaining the marina.

The Port's commercial staff is working with the engineering division to replace four cracked wooden side planks, as well as side tires. A work order has been placed with the Port's maintenance division, Respicio said.

The repairs are part of Port Master Plan update projects critical to the Agat Marina.

"These projects include the replacement of Dock B, fuel dock repair, restroom renovations and replacement of all dock gates. These projects are currently in the design phase and will be published for bid in the very near future," Respicio said.

The larger repair projects for the Agat Marina should be issued within the next six to eight months, funded through a combination of Department of Agriculture and Port funds, according to Respicio.

Other master plan projects include repairs to the loading and unloading platform, and repairs to Dock A at the Gregorio D. Perez Marina - the marina in Hagåtña - which are Phase 3 specifications currently under review.

These projects would follow the recent installation of a new CCTV system at the central marina, according to Respicio.

The Phase 3 projects will be issued in fiscal year 2022 and will be funded through a combination of Department of Interior and Port funds, he added.

The Port is also reviewing design work for moorage repair and pump house renovation at the Harbor of Refuge, located near Aquaworld. This project should be issued within the next six months and is funded through a combination of Department of Agriculture and Port funds, Respicio said.