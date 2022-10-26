An official from the Guam Department of Education and Guam Education Board members were joined by two political candidates at a recent Parent-Teacher Organization meeting for Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo.

The organization aims to improve the learning experience for students and better the education environment for the school community, the PTO said.

Those in attendance got to see and feel for themselves the heat from the cafeteria and one of several rooms with broken-down air conditioners.

GDOE facilities and maintenance manager Phil Toves; GEB members Mark Mendiola, Maria Gutierrez and Lourdes Benavente; GEB candidate Angel Sablan; and legislative candidate Maryann “Mana" Silva Taijeron, who’s seeking to return to the Guam Legislature, “were invited to feel the temperature of the room," Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post.

A parent raised a question to the leaders in attendance, asking “what can be done to fix the (air conditioners)” at the school?

Mendiola, the GEB chair, said there is a plan in place to address the problem.

“The board and I (were) briefed about the situation up here at Finegayan Elementary School and there is no excuse,” said Mendiola. “But I am here to let you know that there are a lot of issues and challenges that we are faced with and we are well aware of the situation that is currently going on here at Finegayan Elementary School. We recently passed a facilities master plan and what this means is the entire whole district, each school administrator, every mayor and teacher contributed to that.”

About $80 million of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan had been set aside “to meet those needs,” he said, which “is based on a priority standard that is set by the department.”

Mendiola told the dozens of parents and students in attendance that the repairs for Finegayan alone will cost $100,000.

“(The units) aren’t the typical air conditioning that you have at home,” he said. “This requires a crane to come in to load it up and to install it in, to ensure that everything is in line and we do it properly because it’s a big investment. It is going to cost about $100,000 to install this air-conditioning unit. I was informed ... that this school will get the attention it deserves when it comes to the air-conditioning unit.”

He noted a couple of reasons behind the long-awaited process of repairing air conditioners, “one, we have to have a vendor that is wiling to do the job and, two, has the equipment to do what they need to do up here at the top of the building.”

The team contracted to fix the air conditioners at the elementary school is anticipated to hit the ground running this week, Mendiola said.

“There are going to be contractors coming in to start lining up what we need to do on the roof to ensure that it is sound and safe to put those types of units on the roof. They will have to install it and fabricate the air conditioning that needs to come in," Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post.

He told parents that GDOE staff are working to resolve the matter.

“Our facilities and maintenance are doing their best to address the issues as they pop up,” Mendiola said. “We’re going to see activities going on because they do not deserve this type of environment.”