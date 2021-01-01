Before the COVID-19 pandemic hogged the daily headlines in 2020, much of the local news concerned the payment of war claims to thousands of Guam's World War II survivors.

Forced march. Forced labor. Beheadings. Rape. Dismemberment. Harrowing scenes. Hunger. The will to survive. Hope. Prayers. Jubilation. Liberation.

These were some of the words from survivors who shared their wartime experiences as they applied for, and got approval, for advance payments of their war claims in January and February.

That's nearly 76 years after Guam was liberated from the Japanese occupation.

A 2019 local law set aside local funds to advance the payment of war claims for still-living war survivors, while waiting for Del. Michael San Nicolas' bill to pass Congress.

San Nicolas' H.R. 1365 sought to fix a technical error in a 2016 law that authorized the use of Section 30 funds to pay Guam war claims.

On Jan. 24, the local application period for war claims payments opened.

Five days later, on Jan. 29, the first group of war survivors, now in their twilight years, personally received their advanced war claims payments.

Some were overcome with emotion. For some, it was a bittersweet end to decades of waiting.

"This is to make a wrong right," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the day she personally handed the checks to war survivors.

The local government paid more than 1,000 war claims that the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission already adjudicated.

The payments totaled more than $10 million, for which the U.S. Treasury reimbursed GovGuam months later.

When President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1365 in March, enabling the U.S. Treasury to release funding to pay war claims, GovGuam suspended the local payment program so that the federal government could pay the rest of the claims.

To this day, the Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission continues to review, adjudicate and recommend for U.S. Treasury payment of the claims of Guam's war survivors.

Recently, the commission started awarding compensation of $15,000 each for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury such as loss of a limb, dismemberment or paralysis during the Japanese occupation of Guam during the war.

Prior payments for "final decisions" from the commission involved payments of $10,000 or $12,000, for those who were forced to march or endured forced labor during the war.

A few war survivors, however, were able to receive some war compensation shortly after the war, under the Guam Meritorious Claims Act that passed Congress in 1945.

That's why their recent war claims payments reflected deductions anywhere from about $22 to about $2,000, for the initial 1945 compensations.

To date, some 2,000 of the estimated 3,762 war claims that the commission received in 2017 and 2018 have been adjudicated, paid or recommended for payment.

But while many Guam residents survived the war and its aftermath in the 1940s, some lost their lives in another battle 76 years after the war: the COVID-19 pandemic.