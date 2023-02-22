Repeal of open detonation ban passes, heads to governor’s desk

With concerns mounting over how an impending ban on open detonation of hazardous waste would prevent military emergency responses to unexploded ordnance on Guam, a majority of lawmakers chose to repeal the ban Tuesday afternoon.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who is serving as acting speaker, and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher, Jesse Lujan, William Parkinson, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas and Amanda Shelton voted in favor of repeal.

Sens. Chris Barnett, Sabina Perez and Telo Taitague opposed the repeal.

Speaker Therese Terlaje was absent and excused.

Public Law 36-139 lapsed into law in late December 2022. It added two new prohibited hazardous waste activities, open burning and open detonation, until such time that Guam is equipped with a safe alternative, with specific exception of World War II ordnance, which would require a permit. The measure was intended to bar the burning and detonation of military waste ordnance because of environmental and health concerns.

The law was set to take effect a week from now, on Feb. 27.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, asked lawmakers to repeal the upcoming prohibition on open detonation specifically, as regulatory and permitting requirements would prevent the military from providing emergency responses requested by the government of Guam for unexploded ordnance "and other energetics."

Nicholson offered the repeal as an interim measure, considering the looming deadline, but said further discussions should then take place to determine necessary legislative or administrative changes "in concert with (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) existing regulation and future rule-making."

These statements came Monday, during a four-hour-long public hearing on Bill 35-37, a measure that seeks to further amend the prohibition on open detonation.

Instead of using the term "hazardous waste" and creating a specific exception for World War II unexploded ordnance, Bill 35 would prevent the open detonation of "explosive hazardous waste," except waste for which the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and USEPA have determined have no safe alternative options. The measure would continue to require a permit for open detonation, however.

While some points from the military are addressed by Bill 35, Nicholson said DOD still held significant concerns related to permit requirements for emergency response, extending permitting and alternative disposal requirements to fired and used munitions, and concerns with removing the "important role of a qualified explosives safety expert in assessing the viability of alternative treatment."

If the lawmakers chose not to repeal the upcoming prohibition on open detonation, Nicholson recommended making amendments to address areas of concern.

Emergency session

Following Monday's hearing, Duenas submitted legislation repealing the ban on open detonation, Bill 52-37, and called for an emergency session Tuesday. Lujan, Blas and Fisher co-sponsored the repeal measure.

Barnes, as acting speaker, called an emergency session for Bill 52.

Perez, who authored Bill 35, also made a request for emergency session to deliberate her proposal, but the measure was not entertained.

Perez, however, attempted to amend Bill 52 so it would not repeal the open detonation ban completely.

Speaking in session Tuesday, Perez said repeal was not necessary and amendments could be made to the current prohibition, noting that JRM "conceded" that certain amendments could be utilized short of a repeal.

"What's also important to note is that, why are we basing our response to one particular member of the public and not the regulators themselves. I think what's happened in the past couple weeks is that there has been an increase in dialogue between Joint Region, the regulators and community. And ... just outright repealing (the ban) is thwarting an important process and the progress that our community has made in engaging the military to hold them responsible. And they are willing to come to the table," Perez said.

The senator offered amendments she said were endorsed by Guam EPA, in consultation with U.S. EPA. These include maintaining a ban on open detonation for explosive hazardous waste, except for those explosives for which no safe alternative option exists. At least annually, open detonation facilities must evaluate whether safe alternatives exist, and implement those that provide the most protection for human health and the environment, Perez said. Guam EPA shall require a permit and develop permitting rules, while all emergency detonations must be reported to Guam EPA within five calendar days, she added.

But Perez's amendments were not voted on.

Duenas made a motion to "call for the previous question." With a majority of senators voting in favor, that ended debate, ultimately leading to a vote on Bill 52.

In closing, Duenas said Bill 52 was not a full repeal of P.L. 36-139, as "many good facets" remain intact.

"We are repealing this section to ensure that what the admiral has put on record does not come to fruition. ... I look forward to working with the author and member of this body and JRM and our entire community, the governor's office, to continue to deliberate this issue and come to a resolution that is properly debated in a timely manner so that we can move to finish the job," Duenas said.

The measure now heads to the desk of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who allowed the ban to lapse into law. Krystal Paco San-Agustin, the governor's director of communications, echoed some of the points made by local military officials.

"We, too, are concerned about the military’s ability to dispose of unexploded ordnance, especially considering that the civilian community also relies on the military to dispose of UXO," she said. "We’re hopeful that the Legislature will find a solution to this issue that was caused by legislation they passed in December."

Actions' validity questioned

During the debate, Parkinson commented that he supported Bill 52 because he did not believe the bill that became P.L. 36-139 was properly noticed and was void under the Open Government Law.

The December session in which the law was passed was not noticed in the government of Guam public notice website, which is mandated in local law, according to Parkinson.

"This was a fact that I brought to the attention of Speaker Terlaje," he said.

Barnes said she appreciated the information provided, but cautioned him to speak on the merits of Bill 52, as the bill that became P.L. 36-139 has been passed and had gone through the merits process.

Parkinson said lawmakers must pass Bill 52 for the safety of residents and front-line responders, but added that there is a "cloud over all public laws and confirmations passed by the 36th Guam Legislature" that must be addressed.

"So now, the most important question becomes, 'Was everything improperly noticed by the 36th Guam Legislature now null and void?'" Parkinson said.

Barnes has written to Attorney General Douglas Moylan on the matter, requesting he help determine "the validity of the actions" of senators in the previous term.