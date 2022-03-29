A sex offender accused in his third criminal case, this time for kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl in 2019, is cutting a plea deal that would convict him of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and keep him locked up for up to 15 years.

Paul Mafnas Jr., 56, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday hoping to admit his guilt.

But the court shared several concerns with the plea deal, noting that Mafnas was initially indicted by a grand jury on charges of two counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, along with special allegations of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim and possessing or using a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

The plea agreement with the prosecution calls for most of the charges to be tossed.

He faces a 25-year prison sentence with all but 15 years to be suspended, the agreement states.

“What is the rationale behind this particular plea agreement?” asked Cenzon. “Why should the court accept this plea agreement?”

“If we did have a trial, the testimony from the victim would be traumatic for her. This plea would save the victim stress of what happened to her with Mr. Mafnas,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown. “We don’t know if the victim would be able to testify to everything in the indictment.”

Brown noted Mafnas would be over the age of 70 before he is eligible to be released from prison.

“The length of service would make him 72 years old when he gets out. It’s really almost a life sentence at this point,” said defense attorney Stephen Hattori. “His plea agreement is acceptable because of the age he would be when released.”

The court noted Mafnas was convicted of similar criminal sexual conduct crimes reported in 1995 and 1996 against four victims, ages 13 to 18. He was released from prison and placed on parole in 2014.

After a brief discussion with both parties in the judge’s chambers, Cenzon said she is willing to consider the plea agreement at a later hearing.

Prosecutors said the victim’s family was aware of the agreement and decided not to attend the hearing.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced the victim into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.