Report: 1 in 3 deaths among elderly dead on arrival – even before COVID

Guam, it turns out, had high numbers of elderly patients pronounced dead on arrival even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The delta and omicron surges not only brought the matter to light, but also exacerbated the problem.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday presented findings that point to these conclusions.

The reason is partly behavioral because many patients opt to see a doctor only at the last minute or not at all – even with symptoms – and partly because of a lack of nursing homes for elderly patients, leaving many such patients in their family homes, officials said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The cases of people pronounced dead on arrival averaged 32% a year since the pandemic hit, but increased dramatically during the omicron surge, reaching 43%.

"What we're discovering ... is that Guam normally has a lot of dead-on-arrivals," said Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist at DPHSS. "It averages about 28% to 30%, but the average for our three years is 32% and during the omicron and delta, it was 36%, and then 43% during omicron."

These cases are "actually common on Guam," she said, because most people have their elderly family members in their homes.

"We don't have a lot of nursing homes like they do in the United States. Families usually take care of their elderly," Pobutsky said during a DPHSS briefing with media partners on COVID-19.

Pobutsky, who came on board in 2019, said DPHSS started looking back to pre-pandemic years when it started seeing high dead-on-arrival cases during the surges.

DPHSS continues to enter data, but it has started looking back at data from 2017, 2018 and 2019, in addition to the 2020 to 2022 numbers.

"We want to go back as far as we can – at least 2015, maybe 2010. But it seems that Guam does have a pattern of dead-on-arrivals," Pobutsky said.

When Guam started seeing COVID-19-related deaths among the elderly in their homes or before reaching the hospital, the concern was that people may not have known they had the disease, so they didn't seek medical help until it was too late.

"So omicron really hit us hard. Actually, 55% of the cases for the entire pandemic were during omicron, so it hit us hard in terms of the cases, it hit us hard in terms of the elderly people dying," Pobutsky said.

Fernando Esteves, incident commander for DPHSS, said it's "more of a cultural factor, in terms of Guam’s health-seeking behaviors."

Many individuals will wait until the last second to get any type of treatment, "COVID-19 or not," said Esteves.

The omicron surge exacerbated that, he said.

He also cited a joint investigation by DPHSS and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found that delaying, avoiding or being unable to access services until it's too late were factors in dead-on-arrival cases.

During the delta surge alone, some 67% of the dead-on-arrival cases came from households with an annual income of less than $35,000, and some 24% did not have health insurance.

Most of them also were unvaccinated, over 60 years old, male, and had diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal disease.

'Wear a mask and social distance'

Public Health officials were asked repeatedly about the mask mandate, including whether they recommend wearing a mask on airplanes, and about Guam's readiness for any new variant of concern or surge.

The indoor mask mandate is the only major restriction still in effect, at least until May 5, unless there's a sudden spike in cases and hospitalizations.

"As long as the pandemic is around, Public Health's stance will always be, it's recommended to wear a mask and social distance," said Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer at DPHSS. "The mandate may not be there, but the recommendation is still there."

That includes wearing a mask on a plane during the duration of the pandemic, he said, especially among the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Leon Guerrero continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted, and to get an additional booster if qualified.

DPHSS officials said that although no one can predict for sure whether a new surge will hit, they know that Guam is in a much better position now, compared to 2020, when COVID-19 reached the island.

It's possibly a "honeymoon between two surges," Pobutsky said.

But Guam is better prepared, officials said, because of the availability of COVID vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatment and antiviral pills readily available on island, along with prevention steps.

Machine to identify variants still not working

A $250,000 genome-sequencing machine, which could identify the variants present, however, remains inoperable because associated supplies have not arrived.

Leon Guerrero stressed that the machine and a wastewater surveillance system are "after-the-fact" processes and not preventive measures.

"They are measuring what is already here," he said, pointing out that vaccination, social distancing, washing hands and getting tested are the measures that do prevent transmission.

Guam sends its samples to Hawaii and the CDC in Atlanta for genetic sequencing.

Moreover, Leon Guerrero, a pediatrician, said Guam has not had flu outbreaks since it started the widespread practice of mask-wearing and frequent washing of hands, as well as social distancing.