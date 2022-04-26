Health inspectors shut down two food establishments recently over pest infestation issues, and one was able to regain its sanitation permit in a few days while the other still had no update as of Monday.

Inspectors with the Department of Public Health and Social Services suspended the sanitation permits for the bakery and retail operations for Joann Bakery & Refreshment in Yigo on April 15.

The Yigo bakery was cited for issues such as "presence of insects, rodents and/or animals" and sanitation issues. There was no hot water, the establishment's plumbing was not properly installed, wastewater was not properly disposed of and facilities were not properly installed or kept clean, according to the Public Health report. A complaint prompted the inspection.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joann's retail and bakery operations had not received a reinstatement of its sanitation permits as of the Public Health report released Monday.

Meanwhile in Hågat, Marina Grill's sanitation permit was suspended April 11 due in part to the "presence of insects, rodents and/or animals," according to a DPHSS report. On April 15, the restaurant regained its permit after a reinspection resolved the issue.