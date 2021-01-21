Report: $73.6M of $117M CARES Act funds spent

The government of Guam has spent $73.6 million of the $117.97 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds as of Nov. 30, 2020.

That includes $33.18 million on economic relief programs such as the Small Business Pandemic Assistance, the Prugraman Salappe' Ayudon I Taotao, and COVID-19 Bereavement Assistance.

That’s according to a “flash report” released Wednesday by the Office of Public Accountability. The report lists the amounts spent by various agencies.

The administration is required, by law, to submit a monthly report of the CARES Act to the Guam Legislature 20 days after the end of the month.

However, as of Wednesday, no reports were shown for November and December 2020 on the Legislature’s website. Governor’s Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin provided the November report, which is posted on the governor’s website. She said the December report is pending.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said his office was able to retrieve the November report, which it used for the flash report.

The OPA has received the Dec. 31, 2020 expenditures report from the Department of Administration, Cruz said, so the office is working on an updated flash report for December.

Deadline extended

Cruz said he’s not too concerned that there remains about 38% of CARES Act money. With the extension of the deadline to spend the funds from December 2020 to December 2021, he said, the administration may have some money to use in case the island experiences another spike in COVID-19 cases or some other related incident.

Through the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021” that President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 27, 2020, the date to spend the money has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021, the report stated.

In addition, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs awarded a $12 million Technical Assistance Program grant to GovGuam to prepare, prevent and respond to COVID-19. The TAP grant has not been expended, the OPA stated.

Highlights

According to the flash audit, GovGuam has utilized 62% of the federal funds.

In his letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje, Cruz noted that the report highlighted the top GovGuam entities that expended more than $100,000 of the federal funds.

GovGuam entities that utilized more than $100,000 have spent $72.88 million of their allotted $73.6 million expenditures as of Nov. 30, 2020.

Those expenditures were classified as capital outlays, contractual services, equipment, miscellaneous, supplies, utilities, and salaries and wages.

Some agencies overspent their budgets:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services

Spent: $19.9 million

Budget: $19.7 million

• Guam Police Department

Spent: $2.4 million

Budget: $790,282

• Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency

Spent: $1.2 million

Budget: $261,972

• Guam Fire Department

Spent: $3.1 million

Budget: $2 million

Other agencies have spent about half of their budget:

• Department of Administration

Spent: $4.3 million

Budget: $11 million

• Guam Visitors Bureau

Spent: $114,089

Budget: $481,811