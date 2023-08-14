Report: Almost 1/3 of Guam youths have vaped

The Guam State Epidemiological Profile update for 2021 had some grim statistics to report with regard to vaping - nearly 27% of high school students and nearly 24% of middle school students vaped.

“There are two important things to me that the numbers are telling us, at least in terms of substance use. One is that when we have good policies, ... we’ve seen numbers of consumption go down. So when it came to tobacco, when it came to alcohol, if you look at sections where it tracks policy, every time a good policy is enacted, our prevalence rate goes down,” Dr. Annette David told The Guam Daily Post.

The report showed that while the prevalence of smoking on the island is still high compared to the nation, regulations have significantly decreased use over the past two decades.

David said when there are no policies or efforts regulating substances, use tends to rise.

“A good example is marijuana. Before the law that legalized it, the percentage of people that thought it caused harm was quite high. But after the legalization, that percentage started to go down," David said. "And the percentage who thought there was no risk for marijuana was very low, but after the legalization, the percentage that thought there was no risk has gone up."

She said vaping is different.

"There’s no regulation. This is like the new kid on the block, right? But we were very ... concerned in seeing how quickly it went up.”

The report contains a chart that looks at the different substances used by youths and adults. Vaping surpasses all other substances used by youths.

“If you look at it, the youths' vaping rates are the highest of everything, even if you compare it to the adult rates. That’s the thing with vaping - the youth are using it way more than adults, and it's 1 in 3 who are current vapers," David said.

She said youth vaping is higher than what was seen with cigarette use among youths when vaping wasn't around.

“If you look at who was vaping among the youths, some of them were never-smokers. ... One of the big concerns about vaping is (it's) what they call (a) ‘gateway substance.’ ... It really introduces young people who would not have been using. It opens the door for them. And we know from national data, youths who vape are more likely to go on to smoke,” David said. "That’s a concern."

Because vaping employs e-liquids, there is also potential for harder drugs to be vaped, such as liquid methamphetamine, she said.

Reversing progress

According to David, vaping is reversing the progress made in tobacco control.

"There are some regulations, but as it stands, Federal Drug Administration regulations surrounding vaping don’t go far enough," David said.

“There were efforts to control, for instance, certain types of products ... and also try to ban flavors because … there’s close to 20,000 (flavors.)”

She said Guam is forward-thinking. Locally, vaping is included in tobacco laws.

“We are actually ahead, but it’s still not enough. I can tell you what Palau did. Palau banned all the importation and sale of these devices in its country. ... You can’t import, sell or distribute vaping devices or e-liquids in Palau,” David said.

She said Guam can do a couple of things to curb the appeal of vaping on the island, notably enforcement, particularly in the school setting.

"But I think ... we need to tax at a rate that is similar to or higher than tobacco products. … We’ve seen that have really a huge impact with tobacco products. ... The rates went down,” David said. “It’s a win because then the government also has an extra source of revenue that it could funnel into health or prevention or the hospital or Public Health.”