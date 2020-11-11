Report: Climate change will disrupt Guamanians' lives

A report released Tuesday states "climate change is expected to disrupt many aspects of life in Guam."

"Hotter weather, risks to freshwater supplies, coral reef death, and stronger typhoons" are among the major challenges detailed in the new report, "Climate Change in Guam: Indicators and Considerations for Key Sectors." The report was released by the Pacific Islands Regional Climate Assessment, a consortium of several government and nongovernment organizations and research entities.

The report, in part, compiles findings from previous studies that typhoons will be stronger, there will be hotter days, extreme rainfall will bring more flash floods, more corals will be at risk of dying and droughts will bring more wildfires and put pressure on the drinking water supply.

Key climate change issues affecting Guam include threats to human health, risks to freshwater resources, increasing wildfires, and the potential for damage to infrastructure caused by future sea-level rise and stronger typhoons, according to a summary released with the report.

"Climate change is expected to disrupt many aspects of life in Guam. Those who are already vulnerable are harmed more than others by extreme weather and climate shifts," according to the summary.

Assessing the impacts

The report suggests areas in which planners, engineers and policymakers, among others, will have to take into account.

For the Guam Power Authority, the report sounds out concerns that as more days get hotter, the demand for electricity will increase because of the need to cool homes.

And for Guam Waterworks Authority and planners with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there is the possibility of El Niño events bringing extreme rainfall followed by a period of dry weather. Flash floods are expected to become more frequent, and heavy rainfall and flooding are linked to increased levels of pathogens in drinking water and can increase waterborne diseases such as diarrheal illness, according to the study.

Disaster response planning and infrastructure planning will also need to take into account the adverse impacts of climate change, according to the report.

"Climate change is one of the greatest issues this generation is facing, and how we adapt as an island should be based on the best available information and sound science," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We are pleased to have this resource to better inform policy and decision-making, so that we may safeguard our critical infrastructure, protect our economy, improve food security, and prepare for increased droughts and wildfires. That is why I have created a Climate Change and Resiliency Commission to provide a strategy for Guam to address the impacts of climate change to our island."

Highlights

The report states:

Temperatures have risen on Guam, and hotter days and nights affect human health. Heat waves can exacerbate a range of pre-existing health issues, and hot weather poses a particular threat to children and elderly people.

Stronger tropical storms and typhoons are expected globally and around Guam. More intense tropical cyclones that pack higher wind speeds and more rainfall mean greater potential for loss of life and damage from these storms.

Freshwater supplies are at risk. Already, droughts periodically deplete water sources in southern Guam. The combination of possible increased demand for water in hotter weather, more frequent drought and sea-level rise threaten to bring saltwater contamination into wells in northern Guam that supply drinking water.

Sea-level rise threatens infrastructure, including housing and transportation, as well as ecosystems and cultural sites. A 2019 vulnerability assessment forecast that rising sea levels will expose at least 58% of Guam's infrastructure to periodic flooding during this century. Guam and other Pacific Islands will experience sea-level rise higher than the global average.

Oceans are warming, causing coral bleaching that is already widespread and severe. Extensive coral loss is possible within the next few decades if current trends in rising ocean temperatures continue. Coral reefs provide habitats for fish and coastal protection from storms, and inject hundreds of millions of dollars annually into the local economy.

Romina King, from the University of Guam; and Zena Grecni, Wendy Miles and Victoria Keener from the East-West Center in Honolulu, are the authors of the report.